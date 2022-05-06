Longboat Harbour celebrates Cinco de Mayo

It was nacho average party at Longboat Harbour on May 5. Dozens of residents showed up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, where the nachos were plentiful and the margaritas were flowing.

Attendees made their way to the bayside for the festivities, where twinkling lights, tiny piñatas and Mexican candies awaited them. Plenty brought their own drinks, but others shared the wealth — and tequila. Three long tables were dedicated to food, of which there was plenty throughout the night.

Slowly, more and more food arrived for attendees. Chili, trays of nachos, various dips and cheese-based dishes and more lined the tables by the shuffleboard courts. Other attendees began mixing up drinks, including frozen margaritas. Before long, the Longboat Harbour community was having themselves a fiesta.