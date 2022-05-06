 Skip to main content
Todd Beekman and Nino Licciardi help get the party started.

Longboat Harbour celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Todd Beekman and Nino Licciardi help get the party started.

Sue Ann Ascough and Darlene Sedlock arrived early to the party.

Sue Ann Ascough and Darlene Sedlock arrived early to the party.

The tables were decorated with tiny piñatas.

The tables were decorated with tiny piñatas.

John Bock, Mary Bock and Beverly Grimes grabbed a table together.

John Bock, Mary Bock and Beverly Grimes grabbed a table together.

Karen and Sparky Pashkow came festive for the occasion.

Karen and Sparky Pashkow came festive for the occasion.

Dan Miller wheels food over to the party.

Dan Miller wheels food over to the party.

Joe Sever and John Troup catch up at the party.

Joe Sever and John Troup catch up at the party.

Kathy Sever and Sue Troup match at the party.

Kathy Sever and Sue Troup match at the party.

Connie Haubert pours frozen margaritas.

Connie Haubert pours frozen margaritas.

Bob Geraci, Pat Geraci, Denise Macumber and John Macumber linked up at the party.

Bob Geraci, Pat Geraci, Denise Macumber and John Macumber linked up at the party.

Linda Beekman with Joyce Hecklau and Linda DiOrio and their festive hats.

Linda Beekman with Joyce Hecklau and Linda DiOrio and their festive hats.

Vincent and Donna Flynn join the party.

Vincent and Donna Flynn join the party.

Dozens of attendees came over to celebrate.

Dozens of attendees came over to celebrate.

Alex, George, Joann and Aubrey Holtzer arrive.

Alex, George, Joann and Aubrey Holtzer arrive.

Residents gathered near the bay to eat tacos and drink margaritas.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It was nacho average party at Longboat Harbour on May 5. Dozens of residents showed up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, where the nachos were plentiful and the margaritas were flowing. 

Attendees made their way to the bayside for the festivities, where twinkling lights, tiny piñatas and Mexican candies awaited them. Plenty brought their own drinks, but others shared the wealth — and tequila. Three long tables were dedicated to food, of which there was plenty throughout the night. 

Slowly, more and more food arrived for attendees. Chili, trays of nachos, various dips and cheese-based dishes and more lined the tables by the shuffleboard courts. Other attendees began mixing up drinks, including frozen margaritas. Before long, the Longboat Harbour community was having themselves a fiesta. 

