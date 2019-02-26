The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations swung with a purpose Feb. 26.

On Tuesday morning and afternoon, the two golf groups gathered for a round of golf followed by lunch in the Harbourside Ballroom for the annual Go for the Cure event.

From cups filled with pink lemonade to the napkins, the room was sprinkled with pink decor in honor of breast cancer research. The event benefits Breast Health Sarasota, Inc., and last year, the groups raised $3,000.