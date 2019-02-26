 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event co-organizer Hannah Weinberg, Deborah Ericson and Suellen Kaeb of Breast Health Sarasota, Inc and event co-organizer Jayne Weiss

Longboat golf groups tee off for a cure

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Event co-organizer Hannah Weinberg, Deborah Ericson and Suellen Kaeb of Breast Health Sarasota, Inc and event co-organizer Jayne Weiss

Buy this Photo
Anita Cohen, Jeanie Davis and Sue Olin

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Anita Cohen, Jeanie Davis and Sue Olin

Buy this Photo
Each golfer got a little box with golf balls.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Each golfer got a little box with golf balls.

Buy this Photo
Lynne Koy, Bonnie Chisling, Kathy Bernstein and Marysue Wechsler

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Lynne Koy, Bonnie Chisling, Kathy Bernstein and Marysue Wechsler

Buy this Photo
Sheryl Ruark, Andree Keebaugh and Terri Hanna

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Sheryl Ruark, Andree Keebaugh and Terri Hanna

Buy this Photo
Jan Van Iten, Barbara Brizdle, Carol Westwood and Carole Horowitz

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Jan Van Iten, Barbara Brizdle, Carol Westwood and Carole Horowitz

Buy this Photo
The event brought together The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

The event brought together The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations.

Buy this Photo
Co-organizer Jayne Weiss Suellen Kaeb of Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. and co-organizer Arlene Klein

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Co-organizer Jayne Weiss Suellen Kaeb of Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. and co-organizer Arlene Klein

Buy this Photo
Helen Glaser, Brenda Laderman, Joanie Cohen and Debby Hamburg

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Helen Glaser, Brenda Laderman, Joanie Cohen and Debby Hamburg

Buy this Photo
Jean Zakovec and Marie Watts

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Jean Zakovec and Marie Watts

Buy this Photo
Janet Hartman, Pam Crowe, Debbie Rand and Noreen Ackerman

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Janet Hartman, Pam Crowe, Debbie Rand and Noreen Ackerman

Buy this Photo
Anite Cohen, Gwen Watson, Bunny Skirboll and Hannah Weinberg

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Anite Cohen, Gwen Watson, Bunny Skirboll and Hannah Weinberg

Buy this Photo
Pam Rennie, Betsey Fairrington, Gerry Peterman and Becky Smothers

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Pam Rennie, Betsey Fairrington, Gerry Peterman and Becky Smothers

Buy this Photo
Donna Troendle and Marie Hunter

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Donna Troendle and Marie Hunter

Buy this Photo
Karen Shearer, Pam Shauwaert, Katie Moulton and Kerrii Anderson

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Karen Shearer, Pam Shauwaert, Katie Moulton and Kerrii Anderson

Buy this Photo
Share
The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations gathered Feb. 26 for their annual event that benefits Breast Health Sarasota, Inc.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations swung with a purpose Feb. 26.

On Tuesday morning and afternoon, the two golf groups gathered for a round of golf followed by lunch in the Harbourside Ballroom for the annual Go for the Cure event.

From cups filled with pink lemonade to the napkins, the room was sprinkled with pink decor in honor of breast cancer research. The event benefits Breast Health Sarasota, Inc., and last year, the groups raised $3,000.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement