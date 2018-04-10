Longboat Key democrats gather for final season meeting

The Longboat Key Democratic Club’s final meeting of the 2018 season was as busy one.

After a brief social reception, the nearly 100 attendees took their seats for lunch. Club President Ken Marsh addressed the crowd and told them the larger-than-normal crowd was a positive one, whether it was because of their guests speakers or not.

“It’s also a testimony to the blue wave,” he said to the crowd.

During lunch, club members and guests heard from various candidates running for various elections. Candidates, and candidate hopefuls, included Florida Congressional candidate David Shapiro, Sarasota County School Board candidate Shirley Brown, Sarasota County Commission candidate Wesley Beggs, Sarasota County Commission candidate Ruta Jouniari and Florida State House District 71 candidate Tracy Pratt.

Each candidate was given two minutes to address the crowd.

Next, Frank Alcock spoke on Florida’s constitutional revision commission. To end the meeting, Representative Margaret Good shared with the crowd how she won the district 72 seat and “what she found in Tallahassee.”



