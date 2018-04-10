 Skip to main content
Candidates David Shapiro, Shirley Brown, Wesley Beggs, Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh, Ruta Jouniari and Tracy Pratt

Longboat Key democrats gather for final season meeting

Carolyn and Joel Mangel and Lowell Curtis

Mary and Jim Joseph

Carolyn Angiolillo and Sarasota County Commission candidate Wesley Beggs

Rhoda Nair and Louise Joseph

Janet Andres and Penelope Kingman

Kathye Stowell, Bob Winter and Suzanne Hegg

Jay Greenblatt and Sherry and Peter Tracy

Carolyn Angiolillo, Dan Boxer and Sarasota County Commission candidate Wesley Beggs

Longboat Key Democratic Club President Ken Marsh addresses the crowd.

On April 10, about 100 members and guests gathered to hear from upcoming candidates and more.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club’s final meeting of the 2018 season was as busy one.

After a brief social reception, the nearly 100 attendees took their seats for lunch. Club President Ken Marsh addressed the crowd and told them the larger-than-normal crowd was a positive one, whether it was because of their guests speakers or not.

“It’s also a testimony to the blue wave,” he said to the crowd.

During lunch, club members and guests heard from various candidates running for various elections. Candidates, and candidate hopefuls, included Florida Congressional candidate David Shapiro, Sarasota County School Board candidate Shirley Brown, Sarasota County Commission candidate Wesley Beggs, Sarasota County Commission candidate Ruta Jouniari and Florida State House District 71 candidate Tracy Pratt.

Each candidate was given two minutes to address the crowd.

Next, Frank Alcock spoke on Florida’s constitutional revision commission. To end the meeting, Representative Margaret Good shared with the crowd how she won the district 72 seat and “what she found in Tallahassee.”


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

