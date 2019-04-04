 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sharon and Glenn Wise, Brian Gregg and Jack Dean

Longboat Chamber networks downtown

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Sharon and Glenn Wise, Brian Gregg and Jack Dean

Buy this Photo
Tonya Atchison and Scott Kuykendall

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Tonya Atchison and Scott Kuykendall

Buy this Photo
Sherri Mills and Travis Thacker

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Sherri Mills and Travis Thacker

Buy this Photo
Peter Pike, Lael Hazan and Jacqueline Mazur

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Peter Pike, Lael Hazan and Jacqueline Mazur

Buy this Photo
Robert Wagner and Sara Sinaiko

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Robert Wagner and Sara Sinaiko

Buy this Photo
The chamber recently kicked off its “Each One Reach One” membership campaign.

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

The chamber recently kicked off its “Each One Reach One” membership campaign.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Olivo and Maria Fikus

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Michelle Olivo and Maria Fikus

Buy this Photo
Ramin Mesghali and Jimmy Bonner

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Ramin Mesghali and Jimmy Bonner

Buy this Photo
Christina Gay-Poppen and Kristin Fourie

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Christina Gay-Poppen and Kristin Fourie

Buy this Photo
Peter Pike and Jacqueline Mazur

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 |

Peter Pike and Jacqueline Mazur

Buy this Photo
Share
The Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly networking luncheon April 4 at Amore.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce took a trip off the island April 4.

On Thursday, the chamber hosted its monthly Networking at Noon Luncheon at Amore Restaurant in Burns Court.It was the first luncheon after the chamber announced its new membership campaign, “Each One Reach One.”

Members were encouraged to bring up to three potential new members with them as part of the campaign.

Through the campaign, the chamber hopes to  gain 10 new members each month to total 120 in a year.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement