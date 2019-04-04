Longboat Chamber networks downtown

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce took a trip off the island April 4.

On Thursday, the chamber hosted its monthly Networking at Noon Luncheon at Amore Restaurant in Burns Court.It was the first luncheon after the chamber announced its new membership campaign, “Each One Reach One.”

Members were encouraged to bring up to three potential new members with them as part of the campaign.

Through the campaign, the chamber hopes to gain 10 new members each month to total 120 in a year.