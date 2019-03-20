Longboat Key Chamber celebrates members

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is looking toward the future with a positive attitude.

On March 20, the chamber honored its members at its 60th annual meeting and awards luncheon at Zota Beach Resort.

Before any awards were given out though, Chamber President Gail Loefgren asked attendees to look at their place setting. Each person received an “attitude” pin in order to remind them to have a positive outlook. Loefgren got the idea from Andrew Vac, who wears an “attitude” pin every day, same as the first day she met him.

2018 Chamber Award Winners Newbie of the Year Mike Sales Norm Mallard Ambassador of the Year Jack Dean Ed & Marge Moran Memorial Award for Community Service Ocean Properties Hotels, Resort and Affiliates and the Resort at Longboat Key Club Chairman’s Award Observer Media Group Chamber Member of the Year Michael Vejins

The pins set forth the outlook for the rest of the luncheon as members were honored for their hard work in 2018.

After the six awards were given out, the gavel was passed to new Chamber Chair Tonya Atchison.

Atchison shared with the crowd the goals the Chamber has put in place for 2019. Such goals include is to be involved traffic solutions on Longboat Key along with monitoring the future arts and culture center, continuing the 88% member retention rate, implementing a finance committee, begin the Ed and Marge Moran scholarship and finally, embark on a membership campaign called “Each One, Reach One.”

Through this campaign, the Chamber hopes to gain 10 members each month to total 120 members in a year.

“2019 is our year to grow the Chamber,” Atchison said.

Every Chamber member is encouraged to bring a potential new member with them to networking events, starting with the Networking at Noon luncheon at Amore Restaurant on April 4.

Good as Gold Winners · Ed Nugent · Dick O’Dowd · Eric Steeves · Alan Pollak · Scott Kuykendall · Bill Konkol · Willie McLaughlin

When a new member signs up, the member who brought them will be entered into a drawing and will win $100.

“If each member brings a new member, we double,” Atchison said.