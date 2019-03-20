 Skip to main content
Outgoing Chairman of the Board Mark Meador and incoming Chairwoman Tonya Atchison

Longboat Key Chamber celebrates members

Newbie award winner Mike Sales and Chamber Member of the Year Michael Vejins

Norm Mallard Ambassador of the Year award winner Jack Dean and Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren

Retiring board members Allie Hueter and David Pilston

Jan Jordan, Ed & Marge Moran Memorial Award Jeff Mayers representing Ocean Properties Hotels, Resort and Affiliates and the Resort at Longboat Key Club and Margo Enipen

Vince LaPorta and Jo Ann Wolverton

Amy Doran, Heidi Brown and Deborah Croce

Tonya Atchison and David Pilston

This was the 60th anniversary of the awards luncheon.

Ramin Mesghali, Jack Dean and Evan Barniskis

Mary Czernyk and Diana Corrigan

Nancy Taussig and Sandy Tull

Ed Nugent and Michael Vejins

Previous Chamber chairmen and women pass the gavel.

Mark Meador passes the gavel to Tonya Atchison, the new Chamber chairwoman.

Chamber Member of the Year Michael Vejins

Newbie award winner Mike Sales

Outgoing Chamber Chairman Mark Meador with Chamber Member of the Year Michael Vejins

On March 20, about 85 Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members gathered at Zota Beach Resort for the annual awards luncheon.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is looking toward the future with a positive attitude.

On March 20, the chamber honored its members at its 60th annual meeting and awards luncheon at Zota Beach Resort.

Before any awards were given out though, Chamber President Gail Loefgren asked attendees to look at their place setting. Each person received an “attitude” pin in order to remind them to have a positive outlook. Loefgren got the idea from Andrew Vac, who wears an “attitude” pin every day, same as the first day she met him.

The pins set forth the outlook for the rest of the luncheon as members were honored for their hard work in 2018.

After the six awards were given out, the gavel was passed to new Chamber Chair Tonya Atchison.

Atchison shared with the crowd the goals the Chamber has put in place for 2019. Such goals include is to be involved traffic solutions on Longboat Key along with monitoring the future arts and culture center, continuing the 88%  member retention rate, implementing a finance committee, begin the Ed and Marge Moran scholarship and finally, embark on a membership campaign called “Each One, Reach One.”

Through this campaign, the Chamber hopes to gain 10 members each month to total 120 members in a year.

“2019 is our year to grow the Chamber,” Atchison said.

Every Chamber member is encouraged to bring a potential new member with them to networking events, starting with the Networking at Noon luncheon at Amore Restaurant on April 4.

When a new member signs up, the member who brought them will be entered into a drawing and will win $100.

“If each member brings a new member, we double,” Atchison said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

