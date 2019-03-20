Longboat Key Chamber celebrates members

On March 20, about 85 Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members gathered at Zota Beach Resort for the annual awards luncheon.
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is looking toward the future with a positive attitude.
On March 20, the chamber honored its members at its 60th annual meeting and awards luncheon at Zota Beach Resort.
Before any awards were given out though, Chamber President Gail Loefgren asked attendees to look at their place setting. Each person received an “attitude” pin in order to remind them to have a positive outlook. Loefgren got the idea from Andrew Vac, who wears an “attitude” pin every day, same as the first day she met him.
The pins set forth the outlook for the rest of the luncheon as members were honored for their hard work in 2018.
After the six awards were given out, the gavel was passed to new Chamber Chair Tonya Atchison.
Atchison shared with the crowd the goals the Chamber has put in place for 2019. Such goals include is to be involved traffic solutions on Longboat Key along with monitoring the future arts and culture center, continuing the 88% member retention rate, implementing a finance committee, begin the Ed and Marge Moran scholarship and finally, embark on a membership campaign called “Each One, Reach One.”
Through this campaign, the Chamber hopes to gain 10 members each month to total 120 members in a year.
“2019 is our year to grow the Chamber,” Atchison said.
Every Chamber member is encouraged to bring a potential new member with them to networking events, starting with the Networking at Noon luncheon at Amore Restaurant on April 4.
When a new member signs up, the member who brought them will be entered into a drawing and will win $100.
“If each member brings a new member, we double,” Atchison said.