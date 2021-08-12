 Skip to main content
Award recipient Joe Hembree, Priya Acharya, Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten, Laura Randall and Peter Klein

Local leaders recognized at Sarasota Chamber luncheon

Jennifer Rominiecki, Wendy Deming and Jennifer Johnston

Violinist Matt Dendy

Elyse Gordon and award recipient Mark Gordon

Amy Wallace and Amber Lamerson

Danielle Mosteller, Caryn Frea, Stephannie Kettle and Lacy Landers

Tina Scarpino and Lynn Bates

Henry Decoo, Taylor Aultman and David Crawford

Gabriele Harris and Kristie O'Kon

Adam Cromie and Nicole Christie

Brennan Asplen, Harriet Moore, award recipient Jennifer Vigne and Emma Vigne

Charles Metzler, Todd Englehardt, Daisy Lopez and Mark Myers

Ashley Salter and Tiffany Mangold

Frank Maggie, Tom Martin and John LaCivita

Each recipient received an award.

Kevin Cooper addressed the crowd.

Award recipient Chris Gallagher spoke to the assembled chamber members.

The Outstanding Leaderships Awards were held Aug. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Community leaders were honored at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Leadership Awards on Aug. 12.

Chamber figures mingled at the Sarasota Yacht Club before sitting down for a luncheon that started with remarks from Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten.

Chris Gallagher of Hoyt Architects received the Lifetime of Leadership award for his design work, including Citrus Square in downtown Sarasota. 

Mark Gordon of the Observer Media Group received the Leadership Sarasota Dedication award for his coverage with the Business Observer

Jennifer Vigne was given the Impact in Action award for her work as CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County along with Joe Hembree of Hembree & Associates, Inc. for his actions in the real estate field including serving as president of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance of the Realtors Association of Sarasota and Manatee. 

