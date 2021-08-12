Local leaders recognized at Sarasota Chamber luncheon

Community leaders were honored at the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Leadership Awards on Aug. 12.

Chamber figures mingled at the Sarasota Yacht Club before sitting down for a luncheon that started with remarks from Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten.

Chris Gallagher of Hoyt Architects received the Lifetime of Leadership award for his design work, including Citrus Square in downtown Sarasota.

Mark Gordon of the Observer Media Group received the Leadership Sarasota Dedication award for his coverage with the Business Observer.

Jennifer Vigne was given the Impact in Action award for her work as CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County along with Joe Hembree of Hembree & Associates, Inc. for his actions in the real estate field including serving as president of the Commercial Real Estate Alliance of the Realtors Association of Sarasota and Manatee.