Suzy Brenner and Melanie Dale

Local chambers mingle at barbecue

Thursday, Jun. 7, 2018 |

Carol Stereibich, Tina Gonzalez, Timeka Jennings and Nancy Smith

Carol Stereibich, Tina Gonzalez, Timeka Jennings and Nancy Smith

Kathryn Williams, Judy Dean, Cindy Winning and Sue Weber

Kathryn Williams, Judy Dean, Cindy Winning and Sue Weber

John Wojtyna and Ed Nugent

John Wojtyna and Ed Nugent

Patty Moffitt and Kiki Ladendorf

Patty Moffitt and Kiki Ladendorf

Marie Fikus and Amalia Flores

Marie Fikus and Amalia Flores

Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Ramona Glanz and Andrew Vac

Ellen Lawlor, Tina Gonzalez and Laurie Pike

Ellen Lawlor, Tina Gonzalez and Laurie Pike

Jane Pratt and Katy Demick

Jane Pratt and Katy Demick

Rob Wagner, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren, Tonya Atchison, Michael Doll and Allie Hueter

Rob Wagner, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren, Tonya Atchison, Michael Doll and Allie Hueter

Mary Lou Johnson and Sara Sinaiko

Mary Lou Johnson and Sara Sinaiko

Bibiana Herman, Gabriela Bueno and Cecilia Bilbao

Bibiana Herman, Gabriela Bueno and Cecilia Bilbao

The annual event brought the Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key chambers of commerce together on June 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

When a recipe calls for business, barbecue and the Sarasota Bay, the final product is the annual tri-chamber barbecue.

On June 7, members of the Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key chambers of commerce gathered on the lawn of the Harbourside Ballroom for the annual event.

Attendees mixed and mingled while enjoying cocktails, posing in a photobooth and piling their plates high with smoked brisket, chicken wings, cheddar biscuits, Cuban pulled pork sliders and more. Mike Sales also performed live music.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

