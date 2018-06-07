Local chambers mingle at barbecue

When a recipe calls for business, barbecue and the Sarasota Bay, the final product is the annual tri-chamber barbecue.

On June 7, members of the Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key chambers of commerce gathered on the lawn of the Harbourside Ballroom for the annual event.

Attendees mixed and mingled while enjoying cocktails, posing in a photobooth and piling their plates high with smoked brisket, chicken wings, cheddar biscuits, Cuban pulled pork sliders and more. Mike Sales also performed live music.