This home for sale in the Concession might not be a castle, but it's close. Courtesy photos

Living large in the Concession in the Lakewood Ranch area of eastern Manatee County

Thirsty? The underground wine cellar holds more than 1,000 bottles.

It's easy to go to the theater every night with this 16-seat beauty.

An evening stroll takes on new meaning.

You could spend every night for three months finding another nook for a quiet conversation.

Pool anyone? You would keep the guests busy in this game room.

Imagine starting the day with breakfast at this table.

Your guests won't want to leave if they have this bedroom.

Why go to a national park when you can cozy up to this fire?

Midnight swim anyone?

A little art welcomes guests who come through the front door.

In between cooking a meal, you can run laps in this kitchen.

Another look at the wine cellar.

We all might read more books if we had this library.

The lanai was the biggest in the country when the home was built in 2010.

You would need a cell phone to speak to the person at the other end of this table.

The floors are amazing throughout.

One of 12 bathrooms in the home.

A little sauna after a workout would be perfect.

Your significant other couldn't possibly be in the way in this master bath.

The staircase makes for a nice day hike.

The master bedroom has room for a marching band.

Got a lot of shoes?

The shower in the master bath has room for the homeowners ... and the Green Bay Packers.

This kitchen island used to be an island.

Realtor Stacy Haas of Michael Saunders Real Estate can provide any information you need about the mansion.

A $12 million Concession home, listed by Realtor Stacy Haas of Michael Saunders, would be most expensive ever sold in Manatee County.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

In leading a tour of the $11,995,000 home she has listed in the Concession, Realtor Stacy Haas of Michael Saunders Real Estate, sunk deep into a plush, oversized chair in the 16-seat, home theater and proclaimed it to be her favorite feature of the Italianate mega mansion.

She smiled as she fiddled with the Crestron Touch Screen system that allowed her to open the curtains covering the 144-inch screen in the ornate theater. As they slowly opened, she kept going, lowering the lighting in the room as well. She could have adjusted the temperature anywhere in the home or played some music.

But there was so much more to see.

Going into the library, Haas had to ponder whether this room actually was her favorite. And the same could be said when she entered the cedar wine cellar, which was built 12 feet below ground and which stores more than 1,000 bottles of wine.

Then there was the master bedroom shower.

"A shower for 10," she said. "You can get a Mini Cooper in there."

And what about that 12,200-square-foot lanai with the cage that when built with the home in 2010 was the largest in the U.S.?

Whether it is Haas, or anyone else, who walks through East County's highest-priced home, picking a favorite nook can be a challenge.

The amazing home was designed by John Cannon Homes and took more than three years to build. Haas, who has known her clients (who chose not to be identified for this story) for a decade, was there when the home was being built.

She watched as thousands of square feet of travertine tile with glass mosaic insets were installed.

Now she has the challenge of selling the property, a task that could be important to a Lakewood Ranch area that already is thriving on a national level.

"First, this is the upper, upper end ... the top 1% of all price points," she said. "This home is walled and gated on 3.55 acres and it has an estate feel. It is for someone who wants a safe place."

At its current listing, 8499 Lindrick Lane would be the most expensive home ever sold in Manatee County when it sells.

"Exactly! When this sells," Haas said firmly with an emphasis on when. "When this sells, it will further put this area on the map."

She said the property might be considered a high number for a home off the water, but the area's draw is increasing for those looking for elite homes. While the home is being marketed on a global level, Haas said most of her showings have been with those who live in the region.

"When you look at neighbors and luxury, this is premier," she said. "There is a lot of square footage, but it doesn't feel that way. When you walk the home, you see how well-thought-out everything is. The whole house is handicap accessible. People who are coming are looking for something extremely unique and special."

Haas said she wasn't worried about the pressure of selling such a home.

"At the end of the day, it’s about meeting the clients’ objectives," she said. "And I will be meeting my goals."

 

 

