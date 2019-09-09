In leading a tour of the $11,995,000 home she has listed in the Concession, Realtor Stacy Haas of Michael Saunders Real Estate, sunk deep into a plush, oversized chair in the 16-seat, home theater and proclaimed it to be her favorite feature of the Italianate mega mansion.

She smiled as she fiddled with the Crestron Touch Screen system that allowed her to open the curtains covering the 144-inch screen in the ornate theater. As they slowly opened, she kept going, lowering the lighting in the room as well. She could have adjusted the temperature anywhere in the home or played some music.

But there was so much more to see.

Luxury home for sale Address: 8499 Lindrick Lane in the Concession Price: $11,995,000 (furnished) Realtor: Stacy Haas of Michael Saunders (Lakewood Ranch office) Bedrooms/baths: 6/12 Acreage: 3.55 Square footage: 17,756 Style: Italianate mega mansion Builder: John Cannon Homes Built: 2010 More information: michaelsaunders.com

Going into the library, Haas had to ponder whether this room actually was her favorite. And the same could be said when she entered the cedar wine cellar, which was built 12 feet below ground and which stores more than 1,000 bottles of wine.

Then there was the master bedroom shower.

"A shower for 10," she said. "You can get a Mini Cooper in there."

And what about that 12,200-square-foot lanai with the cage that when built with the home in 2010 was the largest in the U.S.?

Whether it is Haas, or anyone else, who walks through East County's highest-priced home, picking a favorite nook can be a challenge.

The amazing home was designed by John Cannon Homes and took more than three years to build. Haas, who has known her clients (who chose not to be identified for this story) for a decade, was there when the home was being built.

She watched as thousands of square feet of travertine tile with glass mosaic insets were installed.

Now she has the challenge of selling the property, a task that could be important to a Lakewood Ranch area that already is thriving on a national level.

"First, this is the upper, upper end ... the top 1% of all price points," she said. "This home is walled and gated on 3.55 acres and it has an estate feel. It is for someone who wants a safe place."

At its current listing, 8499 Lindrick Lane would be the most expensive home ever sold in Manatee County when it sells.

"Exactly! When this sells," Haas said firmly with an emphasis on when. "When this sells, it will further put this area on the map."

She said the property might be considered a high number for a home off the water, but the area's draw is increasing for those looking for elite homes. While the home is being marketed on a global level, Haas said most of her showings have been with those who live in the region.

"When you look at neighbors and luxury, this is premier," she said. "There is a lot of square footage, but it doesn't feel that way. When you walk the home, you see how well-thought-out everything is. The whole house is handicap accessible. People who are coming are looking for something extremely unique and special."

Haas said she wasn't worried about the pressure of selling such a home.

"At the end of the day, it’s about meeting the clients’ objectives," she said. "And I will be meeting my goals."