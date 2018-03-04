 Skip to main content
Rebecca McCullough, the daughter of farm owner Gabby Herrmann, offers a sugar treat for a job well done.

Lipizzans reign during Myakka City benefit

Rebecca McCullough, the daughter of farm owner Gabby Herrmann, offers a sugar treat for a job well done.

Rachael Hughes shows off one of the Lipizzan stallions.

Rachael Hughes shows off one of the Lipizzan stallions.

Rebecca McCullough and her Lipizzan stallion thrill the crowd.

Rebecca McCullough and her Lipizzan stallion thrill the crowd.

Rebecca McCullough allows her stallion to show his incredible skills to the crowd.

Rebecca McCullough allows her stallion to show his incredible skills to the crowd.

Gabby Herrmann spices up the show with some humor as she wears a "Dolly" costume while taking a few spins around the arena.

Gabby Herrmann spices up the show with some humor as she wears a "Dolly" costume while taking a few spins around the arena.

Gabby Herrmann honors her late father, Colonel Ottomar Herrmann, riding to "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Gabby Herrmann honors her late father, Colonel Ottomar Herrmann, riding to "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Rebecca McCullough heads back to the barn after a performance.

Rebecca McCullough heads back to the barn after a performance.

Rachael Hughes performs aboard Antaras.

Rachael Hughes performs aboard Antaras.

The annual benefit is the only fundraiser by the Myakka City Historical Society each year. Rachael Hughes entertains the crowd of 650.

The annual benefit is the only fundraiser by the Myakka City Historical Society each year. Rachael Hughes entertains the crowd of 650.

Rebecca McCullough's 9-year-old daughter, Sydney, performs in the show.

Rebecca McCullough's 9-year-old daughter, Sydney, performs in the show.

Bradenton's Dave Robbins shows off his 1931 A400 convertible he brought to the benefit as a member of the Manasota Model A Club.

Bradenton's Dave Robbins shows off his 1931 A400 convertible he brought to the benefit as a member of the Manasota Model A Club.

Troop 42 Boy Scouts Zach Wedin, Tommy Croumbley, Parker Lawson and Austin Wedin, all of Myakka City, volunteered to park cars at the benefit.

Troop 42 Boy Scouts Zach Wedin, Tommy Croumbley, Parker Lawson and Austin Wedin, all of Myakka City, volunteered to park cars at the benefit.

Leah Stone, Mary Stone, Beth Steele and Gabby Herrmann show off the Wild Sorrrel Sisters jelly available at the benefit.

Leah Stone, Mary Stone, Beth Steele and Gabby Herrmann show off the Wild Sorrrel Sisters jelly available at the benefit.

The stallions' footwork kept the crowd mystified.

The stallions' footwork kept the crowd mystified.

What better way to present the colors?

What better way to present the colors?

With hundreds of spectators lining the entire arena, it was time to take a bow.

With hundreds of spectators lining the entire arena, it was time to take a bow.

Marilyn Coker, the president of the Myakka City Historical Society, sells 50-50 tickets to raise money for the renovation of the Historic School House.

Marilyn Coker, the president of the Myakka City Historical Society, sells 50-50 tickets to raise money for the renovation of the Historic School House.

Miranda Flores and Lily Lockhart, both 9, sold Girl Scout cookies for Myakka City Troop 476.

Miranda Flores and Lily Lockhart, both 9, sold Girl Scout cookies for Myakka City Troop 476.

Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions helps raise funds for Myakka City Historic School House.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Knowing Gabby Herrmann has been a great friend to the Myakka City School House project, Marilyn Coker made sure she was doing her part.

The 81-year-old president of the Myakka City Historical Society was mingling with the hundreds of visitors who came to Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions March 4 for the ninth annual Benefit Performance for the Myakka City Historic School House.

Coker wasn't complaining about the sun, and her bucket was full of the 50-50 tickets she had sold.

"I have a good feeling about this," she said of the benefit.

An approximate crowd of 650 turned out to support the event.

Gabby Herrmann, the farm's owner, offered those in the crowd a history lesson in between performances by her famous stallions.

 

