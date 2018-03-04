Lipizzans reign during Myakka City benefit

Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions helps raise funds for Myakka City Historic School House.
Knowing Gabby Herrmann has been a great friend to the Myakka City School House project, Marilyn Coker made sure she was doing her part.
The 81-year-old president of the Myakka City Historical Society was mingling with the hundreds of visitors who came to Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions March 4 for the ninth annual Benefit Performance for the Myakka City Historic School House.
Coker wasn't complaining about the sun, and her bucket was full of the 50-50 tickets she had sold.
"I have a good feeling about this," she said of the benefit.
An approximate crowd of 650 turned out to support the event.
Gabby Herrmann, the farm's owner, offered those in the crowd a history lesson in between performances by her famous stallions.