Lipizzans reign during Myakka City benefit

Knowing Gabby Herrmann has been a great friend to the Myakka City School House project, Marilyn Coker made sure she was doing her part.

The 81-year-old president of the Myakka City Historical Society was mingling with the hundreds of visitors who came to Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions March 4 for the ninth annual Benefit Performance for the Myakka City Historic School House.

Coker wasn't complaining about the sun, and her bucket was full of the 50-50 tickets she had sold.

"I have a good feeling about this," she said of the benefit.

An approximate crowd of 650 turned out to support the event.

Gabby Herrmann, the farm's owner, offered those in the crowd a history lesson in between performances by her famous stallions.