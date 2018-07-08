 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Laura Palomino points out the parts of a lionfish.

Lionfish Derby takes a stab at invasive species population

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Laura Palomino points out the parts of a lionfish.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Yarbrough, center, measures one of the many lionfish harvested during the derby.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Ashley Yarbrough, center, measures one of the many lionfish harvested during the derby.

Buy this Photo
Ashley Yarbrough, right, measures one of the many lionfish harvested during the derby.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Ashley Yarbrough, right, measures one of the many lionfish harvested during the derby.

Buy this Photo
Garrett Stephens holds up one of the many caught lionfish.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Garrett Stephens holds up one of the many caught lionfish.

Buy this Photo
Indigenous chefs Doug Baird, Isaac Johnson and Steve Phelps

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Indigenous chefs Doug Baird, Isaac Johnson and Steve Phelps

Buy this Photo
Servings of pan seared lionfish are prepared for the tasting.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Servings of pan seared lionfish are prepared for the tasting.

Buy this Photo
Tableseide Restaurant Group serves Poisson Cru of Lionfish.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Tableseide Restaurant Group serves Poisson Cru of Lionfish.

Buy this Photo
Wayne and Margaret Goodman enjoy samples of lionfish dishes.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Wayne and Margaret Goodman enjoy samples of lionfish dishes.

Buy this Photo
David, Logan and Tesla Johnson

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

David, Logan and Tesla Johnson

Buy this Photo
Katelynn and Todd Sak

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Katelynn and Todd Sak

Buy this Photo
Dawn and Keira Drumgool enjoy samples of lionfish

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Dawn and Keira Drumgool enjoy samples of lionfish

Buy this Photo
Tableseide Restaurant Group's Chris Payne, Mike Yoder and Victor Gaviria

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Tableseide Restaurant Group's Chris Payne, Mike Yoder and Victor Gaviria

Buy this Photo
Hannah Tillotson gives a demonstration of how lionfish are caught.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Hannah Tillotson gives a demonstration of how lionfish are caught.

Buy this Photo
Griffin Akins dissects a lionfish.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Griffin Akins dissects a lionfish.

Buy this Photo
Cody Cole and Lisa Burton serve up lionfish ceviche.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Cody Cole and Lisa Burton serve up lionfish ceviche.

Buy this Photo
Attendees observe a lionfish dissection.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Attendees observe a lionfish dissection.

Buy this Photo
Candie Ringling tries her hand at catching a fake lionfish with a spear.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Candie Ringling tries her hand at catching a fake lionfish with a spear.

Buy this Photo
Landon and Koa Viravong with Josh and Madison Taylor of Team Humpty Dumpty caught the most lionfish with 244.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Landon and Koa Viravong with Josh and Madison Taylor of Team Humpty Dumpty caught the most lionfish with 244.

Buy this Photo
A lionfish gets measured.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

A lionfish gets measured.

Buy this Photo
Gabby Magalski holds up one of the many lionfish harvested

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Gabby Magalski holds up one of the many lionfish harvested

Buy this Photo
A lionfish gets filleted.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

A lionfish gets filleted.

Buy this Photo
James and Isabella Locascio dissect a lionfish together.

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

James and Isabella Locascio dissect a lionfish together.

Buy this Photo
Philip and Jack Buhler

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Philip and Jack Buhler

Buy this Photo
Carroll Garland and Hannah Tillotson

Sunday, Jul. 8, 2018 |

Carroll Garland and Hannah Tillotson

Buy this Photo
Share
The Fifth Annual Sarasota Lionfish Derby organized by Mote Marine Laboratory raises awareness about the invasive species.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Teams of divers removed 545 invasive lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico during Mote Marine Laboratory’s Fifth Annual Sarasota Lionfish Derby from July 6-8. Although that number is less than last year’s record of 1,079, Lad Akins said he hopes to keep seeing those numbers drop. Akins is the director of special projects for Reef Environmental Education Foundation, which organized the event with Mote. He said the numbers hopefully reflect a decline in lionfish in surrounding waters.

Originally from the Pacific Ocean, lionfish are beautiful, yet deadly fish with voracious appetites that decimate local fish populations, including species key to maintaining healthy reefs. Lionfish have few natural predators and reproduce at a faster rate than native species.

It’s the reason why organizations like Mote and REEF encourage divers to collect and remove as many lionfish as possible. This year, seven teams, made up of two to four people, contended to catch the most lionfish, the largest lionfish, and the smallest lionfish to win cash prizes ranging from $150 to $1,000.

During the final weigh-in event on July 8, the public watched lionfish counted and measured by REEF staff and dissected by Mote scientists. Collecting data on local lionfish populations each year helps scientists study population dynamics, behavior and adaptations over time.

Team Local4Good, the one team new to the competition, didn’t make a single catch while hunting out in the Sarasota Bay, but leader Roger Landry said that was a good sign that few lionfish have invaded the area. Environmental sustainability is one of the reasons Landry chose to become a vegan a few years ago and participating in the derby was a way for him to hunt and eat lionfish awhile staying green. 

“I saw it as a kind of a loophole,” Landry said. “I can’t feel bad about killing fish and I'm doing a good thing for the environment, so it was a win-win situation for me.”

The derby culminated with a tasting event on July 8 to promote the consumption of the destructive, yet delicious fish. Attendees voted for the tastiest dishes prepared by chefs from Michael’s on East, Indigenous, Mattison’s Forty-One, Tableseide Restaurant Group and Mote’s Deep Sea Diner.

Chef John Mancini of Deep Sea Diner said after the fishermen are done removing the lionfish’s venomous spines, it is just like preparing any other fish.

“It’s similar to most white fish,” Mancini said. “It's super delicate and just a tiny bit muddy tasting. It's not super mild, but not very strong or too oily.”

Mancini served a lionfish cake with chipotle aioli on a bed of spaghetti cucumber.

“The ultimate goal is to let people know that there is something more that they can do with this fish that is also destroying the habitat out there,” Mancini said.

Related Stories

Advertisement