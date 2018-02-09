 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Melissa Moore, as Rafiki, sets the stage for the show.

'Lion King' roars to Lakewood Ranch stage

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Melissa Moore, as Rafiki, sets the stage for the show.

Buy this Photo
Kerri Crowley dances as Sarafina, mother of Nala.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Kerri Crowley dances as Sarafina, mother of Nala.

Buy this Photo
Mufasa, played by Ty Dearing, shares about his kingdom with his son, Simba, played by Ethan Hall.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Mufasa, played by Ty Dearing, shares about his kingdom with his son, Simba, played by Ethan Hall.

Buy this Photo
Lionesses in the Pridelands stand proud.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Lionesses in the Pridelands stand proud.

Buy this Photo
Zazu, played by Alexander Kraus, tries to keep up with the young Simba and Nala, as they try to loose him as a chaperone for their adventure to an elephant graveyard.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Zazu, played by Alexander Kraus, tries to keep up with the young Simba and Nala, as they try to loose him as a chaperone for their adventure to an elephant graveyard.

Buy this Photo
The young Nala, played by Emma Mandzik, cannot wait to get away from Zazu.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

The young Nala, played by Emma Mandzik, cannot wait to get away from Zazu.

Buy this Photo
A hyena recognizes Zazu, played by Alexander Kraus, and threatens him for being outside his territory.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

A hyena recognizes Zazu, played by Alexander Kraus, and threatens him for being outside his territory.

Buy this Photo
Scar, played by John Todd Girman, basks amongst the hyenas before unleashing his dream of having hyenas and lions live together.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Scar, played by John Todd Girman, basks amongst the hyenas before unleashing his dream of having hyenas and lions live together.

Buy this Photo
Scar, played by John Todd Girman, gets an enthusiastic response after telling them they will never hungry after he becomes king.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Scar, played by John Todd Girman, gets an enthusiastic response after telling them they will never hungry after he becomes king.

Buy this Photo
Rafiki (Melissa Moore) looks over the Pridelands.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Rafiki (Melissa Moore) looks over the Pridelands.

Buy this Photo
A grass chorus provides backdrop to Prideland scenes.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

A grass chorus provides backdrop to Prideland scenes.

Buy this Photo
Pumbaa, played by Savanna Katter, turns his back on the world after it doesn't accept him.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Pumbaa, played by Savanna Katter, turns his back on the world after it doesn't accept him.

Buy this Photo
Timon, Pumbaa and Simba, played by Cayla Hill, Savanna Katter and Spencer Waid, sing about being worry free thanks to their lifestyle.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Timon, Pumbaa and Simba, played by Cayla Hill, Savanna Katter and Spencer Waid, sing about being worry free thanks to their lifestyle.

Buy this Photo
Nala, played by Olivia Lafemina, sings of how the Pridelands has turned to ruins in the song "Shadowland."

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 |

Nala, played by Olivia Lafemina, sings of how the Pridelands has turned to ruins in the song "Shadowland."

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch High School theater students perform 'Lion King Jr.'
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

A pink-and-orange sunset across the open savanna set the stage at Lakewood Ranch High School, where a pack of lions watched the demise of their treasured Pride Land territory. After the death of their king, Mufasa, a lion named Scar came to power and forced them to over-hunt the land. 

Only the return of Simba, Mufasa's rightful heir, could restore balance to the land.

Theater students at Lakewood Ranch High School told the story well Feb. 9-10 during their production of "Lion King Jr." Theater teacher Roxane Caravan said the 38-member cast put the show together in about four weeks.

"It truly is a beautiful piece of theater. The show could be done without words," Caravan said. "The pictures tell the story really. That's what I love about it. There's a lot of powerful dialogue, too."

Students will perform again at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement