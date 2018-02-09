'Lion King' roars to Lakewood Ranch stage

A pink-and-orange sunset across the open savanna set the stage at Lakewood Ranch High School, where a pack of lions watched the demise of their treasured Pride Land territory. After the death of their king, Mufasa, a lion named Scar came to power and forced them to over-hunt the land.

Only the return of Simba, Mufasa's rightful heir, could restore balance to the land.

Theater students at Lakewood Ranch High School told the story well Feb. 9-10 during their production of "Lion King Jr." Theater teacher Roxane Caravan said the 38-member cast put the show together in about four weeks.

"It truly is a beautiful piece of theater. The show could be done without words," Caravan said. "The pictures tell the story really. That's what I love about it. There's a lot of powerful dialogue, too."

Students will perform again at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.