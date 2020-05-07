 Skip to main content
Joan Prudhomme caught this patriotic visitor, outside her lanai in the 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Life on Longboat

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 |

Joan Prudhomme caught this patriotic visitor, outside her lanai in the 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Fanny Younger shared a scene of a mama goose helping her children through a meal.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 |

Fanny Younger shared a scene of a mama goose helping her children through a meal.

With an iPhone, Larry Forman composed a nice shot of the super moon around midnight May 6 at Beachplace.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 |

With an iPhone, Larry Forman composed a nice shot of the super moon around midnight May 6 at Beachplace.

The beach, with a dash of red, from resident Jennifer Samson.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 |

The beach, with a dash of red, from resident Jennifer Samson.

Photos, by you, from around Longboat Key.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Last week, just for fun, we asked island photo fans to try to shoot something red. While not a requirement for publication on these pages, it did add a little challenge. And sure enough, you read our minds. Not too much red, just a little to make it clear you were paying attention. Let's keep it going this week. Keep shooting something red and send your photos of 1 megabyte or larger (they print better that way) to [email protected]. We'll figure out a new challenge next week. 

