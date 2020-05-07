Life on Longboat

Photos, by you, from around Longboat Key.
Last week, just for fun, we asked island photo fans to try to shoot something red. While not a requirement for publication on these pages, it did add a little challenge. And sure enough, you read our minds. Not too much red, just a little to make it clear you were paying attention. Let's keep it going this week. Keep shooting something red and send your photos of 1 megabyte or larger (they print better that way) to [email protected]. We'll figure out a new challenge next week.