Lido Shores home sets record at $3.35 million

Though its Norwegian name implies a waterfront view, Strandhaus – literally translated to Beach House – set a record in late December for the highest-priced sale of a non-waterfront home in Sarasota County.

Though close to New Pass in Lido Shores (the home across the street backs up to the waterway), the property at 1212 Westway Drive does not offer a waterfront vista. Still, the Jerry Sparkman-designed renovation sold for $3.35 million. The selling price did not include furnishings, which were purchased separately.

Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota office represented both buyer and seller.

The 2018 renovation involved the purchase of an adjacent lot and the construction of a master-bedroom/office wing, connected to the original home via a glass hallway. The original home on which the property was based was built in 1956.

With five bedrooms and six baths, the home includes more than 4,600 square feet on .44 acres. It was on the market for 172 days.

County records show Edward S. Andrle and JoNe M. Sundvall purchased the home from Scott C. Key and Christine S. Key on Dec. 23, 2019.

“This significant sale is a testament to how our global marketing and exposure can attract the right buyer,'' Schemmel said. "Our out-of-market clients had been searching for Florida real estate, and their interest was piqued after reading about this home in a national publication. They decided to explore Sarasota and ultimately purchased this modern architectural gem.”