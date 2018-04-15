 Skip to main content
Lido Shores estate sells for $5.2 million

Observer Staff

After 16 days on the market, the home at 1345 Westway Drive was under contract for a sale that closed April 9 for $5.2 million. 

The waterfront home, located in the Lido Shores neighborhood, has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and 5,305 square feet of living space.

In addition to access to a nearby private, deeded beach, the home features a smart home system, an infinity pool, dock and boat lift. The home, which was listed for $5.75 million, was originally built in 2001.

At the time the home went on the market in February, listing agent Judy Kepecz-Hays, with Coldwell Banker's Longboat Key office, said the location makes this property "a hidden gem."

It was one of two multi-million-dollar closings for Kepecz-Hays in one week. In addition to representing the seller of the Lido Shores home, she also represented the buyer of a $3.25 million Ritz-Carlton penthouse at 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, #PH-1701. 

“There’s a relatively even demand for both luxury single-family homes and luxury condos at the moment, as evident in these two sales,” Kepecz-Hays said in a statement. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see such an active housing market. Buyers see the appeal and value of investing in Sarasota.”

 

 

