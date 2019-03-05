 Skip to main content
Lido Beach Resident Association President Carl and Cindy Shoffstall

Lido residents party for Mardi Gras

Sandy Holman, Caryn Stolarik and Barb and John Koziol

Nancy Spencer, Debby Pratt and Enid Perry

Silent auction items sat in the center of the bar area.

Nancy Mina and Janice Amstutz

Nick and Lorraine Russo

Judy and Dennis Matthies

The association is raising money for the Lido Key Sand Matters Legal Fund.

Mike Adkinson, MariLynn Cheatham and Cathy Atunes

Pam Harding and Kathy Kutz

Sandy and Fraser Holman

Warren and Ami Greatbatch

Judy and Dennis Matthies

A buffet dinner was hosted on March 5 to benefit Lido Beach nourishment.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There wasn’t a parade, but the Lido Key Residents’ Association celebration had everything else for a colorful Mardi Gras celebration March 5.

About 250 people gathered for a Fat Tuesday buffet dinner and party to raise money for Lido Beach nourishment efforts.

As partygoers arrived, they grabbed beads and masks to complete their looks before posing in the photo booth, bidding on silent auction items and enjoying live music from the Lido Key Commodores Dixieland Band.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

