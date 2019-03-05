Lido residents party for Mardi Gras

There wasn’t a parade, but the Lido Key Residents’ Association celebration had everything else for a colorful Mardi Gras celebration March 5.

About 250 people gathered for a Fat Tuesday buffet dinner and party to raise money for Lido Beach nourishment efforts.

As partygoers arrived, they grabbed beads and masks to complete their looks before posing in the photo booth, bidding on silent auction items and enjoying live music from the Lido Key Commodores Dixieland Band.