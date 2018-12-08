You can't get much closer to a beachside art festival than Lido Beach's Holiday of the Arts on Dec. 8.

The festival, which ran Dec. 8-9, brought out around 30 vendors, local and nonlocal, to sell their wares. Located at 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota. From Costco to local artists, attendees were able to peruse and buy local arts and goods. One of the tents sold specialized outdoor furniture that can last over 20 years outdoors, and another vendor was a local artist named Rasa Salditis. Salditis works with paint and clay, handmaking dozens of clay bowls and prints to sell at the Holiday of the Arts.