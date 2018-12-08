 Skip to main content
Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 | Mary Lynn Cheatham sits on a specialized wood made from white oak.

Lido Beach's Holiday of the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Mary Lynn Cheatham sits on a specialized wood made from white oak.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 | Linda Schwartz and Ursula Olson look at the art in the tent made by Detour Butterfly.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Linda Schwartz and Ursula Olson look at the art in the tent made by Detour Butterfly.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 | Edinam Agudu, 5, is facinated by the handmade art for sale at the festival.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Edinam Agudu, 5, is facinated by the handmade art for sale at the festival.

Kris Su peruses the art prints.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Kris Su peruses the art prints.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 | Sumthin' Fishy, shown here, makes aquatic themed artwork.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Sumthin' Fishy, shown here, makes aquatic themed artwork.

Ted Parker and Charlie

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

Ted Parker and Charlie

The festival runs for two days.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 |

The festival runs for two days.

Lido Beach hosted their holiday art festival.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

You can't get much closer to a beachside art festival than Lido Beach's Holiday of the Arts on Dec. 8. 

The festival, which ran Dec. 8-9, brought out around 30 vendors, local and nonlocal, to sell their wares. Located at 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota. From Costco to local artists, attendees were able to peruse and buy local arts and goods. One of the tents sold specialized outdoor furniture that can last over 20 years outdoors, and another vendor was a local artist named Rasa Salditis. Salditis works with paint and clay, handmaking dozens of clay bowls and prints to sell at the Holiday of the Arts. 

