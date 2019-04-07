 Skip to main content
St. Petersburg artist Shelly Augsbury had paintings on display.

Lido Beach gets artsy

Agnes, who is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Sarasota County, from plays with a toy.

Lynn Cebula and Daryl Harwood

Michael Vistia showcased his colorful artwork.

Otis was on site with the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Isabelle Hart and Belisario Manrique

Riki and Cary McManus

Zeus is a 5-year-old dog available at the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Michael Vistia showcased his colorful artwork.

Barbara Moskowitz and Miriam Cassell

Lemeul,from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, tries to stay out of the heat at the art festival.

On April 6 and 7, the 4th annual Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival brought color and pizazz to the pavilion.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Lido Beach was splashed with some extra pops of color this weekend.

On April 6 and 7, the 4th annual Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival brought artists from around the state to Lido Key. Artworking ranging from ceramics and photography to mixed-media and sculpture, were on display and for sale.

Additionally, the Humane Society of Sarasota County was on site with multiple dogs waiting to be adopted. Before the day was half over on April 6, two cats had already been adopted.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

