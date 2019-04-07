Lido Beach gets artsy

Lido Beach was splashed with some extra pops of color this weekend.

On April 6 and 7, the 4th annual Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival brought artists from around the state to Lido Key. Artworking ranging from ceramics and photography to mixed-media and sculpture, were on display and for sale.

Additionally, the Humane Society of Sarasota County was on site with multiple dogs waiting to be adopted. Before the day was half over on April 6, two cats had already been adopted.