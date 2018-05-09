 Skip to main content
Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center CEO Kameron Partridge Hodgens cuts the ribbon during the dedication ceremony of the Serenity Garden.

Leadership Sarasota class presents community project

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center CEO Kameron Partridge Hodgens thanks everyone involved with creating the Serenity Garden.

Dozens of visitors attended the dedication ceremony.

Glasser/Schoenbaum board member John E. Kidd speaks during the dedication ceremony.

Two poles feature a quote about nature by Thomas Wolf.

A Thomas Wolf quote about nature is featured on one of the garden's wood poles.

Oak Park School students Frantchie Hubert, Brandon Gardner, Danya Goveia and Natiya Davis near the totem poles they helped set up in the Serenity Garden.

Totems in the Serentiy Garden were put together by Oak Park School students.

David Kidd, Judy Stroke, John E. Kidd, Elaine Kidd and David Kidd stand in front of a bottle brush tree dedicated to their family member Cynthia Kidd, who passed away last year.

Members of the 2018 Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class

Glasser/Schoenbaum board members Bruce Zeitlin and Robert Coppenrath with CEO Kameron Partridge Hodgens

Susan Schuchat and Gail Welch

Robert and Amber Albritton of Your Farm and Garden donated the plants for the Serenity Garden.

A shade structure with picnic tables provides a place to eat and relax in the Serenity Garden.

The Serenity Garden's mural was painted by a Ringling College of Art and Design student.

Before and after images of the Serenity Garden.

The 2018 Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class unveiled its community service project, a Serenity Garden at the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center .
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

One of the first things the 2018 Greater Sarasota Chamber Leadership Class was tasked with was deciding on a community service project that they would work.

With the help of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the members looked through several project proposals submitted to them in October.

Rachel Brodsky, team leader of the Leadership Class, said they wanted to choose a project “that would have the greatest impact to the community at large.”

They chose to transform an area of the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center into a Serenity Garden, where employees and clients of the center can enjoy an outdoor space to eat lunch, reflect or attend group therapy sessions.

The Glasser/Schoenbaum campus is home to more than 17 nonprofits that provide health and human services to low-income families.

After months of planning and constructing the garden, the class unveiled the Serenity Garden during a dedication ceremony on May 9.

“A few months ago, this land was just a grassy plot between two buildings,” said Brodsky. “To some, it was a blank canvas of excitement. To me, it was a slightly overwhelming project, but the results have been amazing. I am impressed by what we could pull off.”

The Serenity Garden features a shaded picnic area, a mural and a wide array of plants.

“One thing about leadership is leaving something behind,” said Kevin Cooper, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. “We're so proud as a chamber and leadership program that we could leave something behind for future generations to utilize.”

