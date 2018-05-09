Leadership Sarasota class presents community project

One of the first things the 2018 Greater Sarasota Chamber Leadership Class was tasked with was deciding on a community service project that they would work.

With the help of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the members looked through several project proposals submitted to them in October.

Rachel Brodsky, team leader of the Leadership Class, said they wanted to choose a project “that would have the greatest impact to the community at large.”

They chose to transform an area of the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center into a Serenity Garden, where employees and clients of the center can enjoy an outdoor space to eat lunch, reflect or attend group therapy sessions.

The Glasser/Schoenbaum campus is home to more than 17 nonprofits that provide health and human services to low-income families.

After months of planning and constructing the garden, the class unveiled the Serenity Garden during a dedication ceremony on May 9.

“A few months ago, this land was just a grassy plot between two buildings,” said Brodsky. “To some, it was a blank canvas of excitement. To me, it was a slightly overwhelming project, but the results have been amazing. I am impressed by what we could pull off.”

The Serenity Garden features a shaded picnic area, a mural and a wide array of plants.

“One thing about leadership is leaving something behind,” said Kevin Cooper, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. “We're so proud as a chamber and leadership program that we could leave something behind for future generations to utilize.”