Laurel Park neighbors gather for Tunes in the Park

Music and laughter filled the air as neighbors gathered once again in Laurel Park for the biannual Tunes in the Park Saturday.

Guests had their choice of fried chicken, cookies, cupcakes and more as part of a potluck meal. Kids were able to enjoy the playground while the adults listened to music from the Mike Kach Group.

The event, which happens in April and November, is put on with funds provided from the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association and a grant from the city.