 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Mike Kach Group provided music for the evening.

Laurel Park neighbors gather for Tunes in the Park

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

The Mike Kach Group provided music for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Jen Strode and Karen Riegel

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Jen Strode and Karen Riegel

Buy this Photo
Kerry, Finn and John Shkor

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Kerry, Finn and John Shkor

Buy this Photo
Debbie Miller and Judi Nofs

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Debbie Miller and Judi Nofs

Buy this Photo
Paige Samson Wyant, Winston Wyant, Stacey Bond and KC the dog.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Paige Samson Wyant, Winston Wyant, Stacey Bond and KC the dog.

Buy this Photo
Cynthia McMullin, Laurel Park Neighborhood Association Vice President Don Baillie and Cathy Bailiie

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Cynthia McMullin, Laurel Park Neighborhood Association Vice President Don Baillie and Cathy Bailiie

Buy this Photo
Aline Quint, Mary Caloiaro, Juli Abdulla and Lisa Egan

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Aline Quint, Mary Caloiaro, Juli Abdulla and Lisa Egan

Buy this Photo
Gren Orenick, Kate Loman, Katherine Orenick and Jude Levy

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Gren Orenick, Kate Loman, Katherine Orenick and Jude Levy

Buy this Photo
Neighbors all brought a dish to share.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Neighbors all brought a dish to share.

Buy this Photo
Noira Young, Melissa and Sophia Slattery, Emily Shaw, Jessica Tenbusch and Brian McInnis

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Noira Young, Melissa and Sophia Slattery, Emily Shaw, Jessica Tenbusch and Brian McInnis

Buy this Photo
Ashley Rogers, Joseph Lombardi, Jordan Allison, Alex Lenza and Michael Ribeiro

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Ashley Rogers, Joseph Lombardi, Jordan Allison, Alex Lenza and Michael Ribeiro

Buy this Photo
Michael Ribeiro proudly rocked a pair of Vans from the company's new David Bowie collection.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Michael Ribeiro proudly rocked a pair of Vans from the company's new David Bowie collection.

Buy this Photo
Constance Kayser, Pat and John Meuschke and Lyle Wacaser

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Constance Kayser, Pat and John Meuschke and Lyle Wacaser

Buy this Photo
Share
The concert is held twice a year.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Music and laughter filled the air as neighbors gathered once again in Laurel Park for the biannual Tunes in the Park Saturday. 

Guests had their choice of fried chicken, cookies, cupcakes and more as part of a potluck meal. Kids were able to enjoy the playground while the adults listened to music from the Mike Kach Group. 

The event, which happens in April and November, is put on with funds provided from the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association and a grant from the city. 

Related Stories

Advertisement