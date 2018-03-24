Lakewood Ranch welcomes annual egg hunt

Five-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Landon Finch sprinted onto the soccer field at Greenbrook Adventure Park, his blond hair jostling as swooped down to scoop up as many plastic Easter eggs as possible and then continue running.

“This is so cool!” he shouted, as he rushed passed hundreds of other children participating in Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.’s annual EGGstravaganza event.

Landon used a black cloth Halloween grocery bag to collect his eggs, since he learned of the event just an hour beforehand from a friend.

About 1,400 people attended Lakewood Ranch’s longest running egg hunt, which featured more than 22,000 eggs, face painting, pictures with the Easter bunny, snacks, crafts and vendor booths.