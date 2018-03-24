 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Landon Finch leads the charge on to the egg hunt field.

Lakewood Ranch welcomes annual egg hunt

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Landon Finch leads the charge on to the egg hunt field.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook sisters Aaniya and Aaliya Mitta, make sure to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Greenbrook sisters Aaniya and Aaliya Mitta, make sure to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Buy this Photo
Actors Eliza Engle and Logan Junkins, of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, talk to folks about their "Storytelling Theatre at the Ranch" program starring the "Magic Treehouse" book series.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Actors Eliza Engle and Logan Junkins, of The Players Centre for Performing Arts, talk to folks about their "Storytelling Theatre at the Ranch" program starring the "Magic Treehouse" book series.

Buy this Photo
Two-year-old Sophia Schindler, of Rivers Reach, gets some action on the playground before lining up for the hunt.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Two-year-old Sophia Schindler, of Rivers Reach, gets some action on the playground before lining up for the hunt.

Buy this Photo
Four-year-old Vanessa Galliano, of River Club, plays on the playground before the hunt begins.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Four-year-old Vanessa Galliano, of River Club, plays on the playground before the hunt begins.

Buy this Photo
Eight-year-old Matthew Vajanyi, of Central Park, colors a wooden egg while it spins. The craft was presented by the Lakewood Ranch club, SUGAR.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Eight-year-old Matthew Vajanyi, of Central Park, colors a wooden egg while it spins. The craft was presented by the Lakewood Ranch club, SUGAR.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Jodi Batsch is impressed her son Eason, 1, handles his first meeting with the Easter Bunny so well.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Greenbrook's Jodi Batsch is impressed her son Eason, 1, handles his first meeting with the Easter Bunny so well.

Buy this Photo
Parrish resident Bo Brault brings her daughter, Emery, to see the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Parrish resident Bo Brault brings her daughter, Emery, to see the Easter Bunny.

Buy this Photo
Barrington Ridge 5-year-old Leah Lear attends the hunt with 4-year-old Ava Gilbank, of University Place.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Barrington Ridge 5-year-old Leah Lear attends the hunt with 4-year-old Ava Gilbank, of University Place.

Buy this Photo
"I haven't hunted Easter eggs in a long time. I'm so excited," said 4-year-old Lelia Rodriguez, of Mallory Park.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

"I haven't hunted Easter eggs in a long time. I'm so excited," said 4-year-old Lelia Rodriguez, of Mallory Park.

Buy this Photo
Four-year-old Madison Straw, with her dad, Joe, wears one of her princess dresses for the occasion.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Four-year-old Madison Straw, with her dad, Joe, wears one of her princess dresses for the occasion.

Buy this Photo
Five-year-old Landon Finch may have been the most excited hunter at the event.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Five-year-old Landon Finch may have been the most excited hunter at the event.

Buy this Photo
Five-year-old Finley Stark, of Lakewood Ranch, bicycled to the event from her home in Greenbrook. This was her first time at the event.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Five-year-old Finley Stark, of Lakewood Ranch, bicycled to the event from her home in Greenbrook. This was her first time at the event.

Buy this Photo
Scarlett and Gavin Ramsey come with friends Owen and Daniel McSwain. All live in Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Scarlett and Gavin Ramsey come with friends Owen and Daniel McSwain. All live in Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Four-year-old Ava Vogler, of the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, is most excited about the jewelry she found inside her eggs.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Four-year-old Ava Vogler, of the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, is most excited about the jewelry she found inside her eggs.

Buy this Photo
Mote Ranch's Brody Brown, 1, watches his 3-year-old sister Gracie open eggs for prizes.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Mote Ranch's Brody Brown, 1, watches his 3-year-old sister Gracie open eggs for prizes.

Buy this Photo
Children who found certain eggs won a chance to participate in a potato sack race.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Children who found certain eggs won a chance to participate in a potato sack race.

Buy this Photo
Ryan and Kate Steinfurth had fun visiting their grandparents, Lakewood Ranch's Jim and Elaine Steinfurth, from Pennsylvania.

Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 |

Ryan and Kate Steinfurth had fun visiting their grandparents, Lakewood Ranch's Jim and Elaine Steinfurth, from Pennsylvania.

Buy this Photo
Share
An estimated 1,400 people turned out for the event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Five-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident Landon Finch sprinted onto the soccer field at Greenbrook Adventure Park, his blond hair jostling as swooped down to scoop up as many plastic Easter eggs as possible and then continue running.

“This is so cool!” he shouted, as he rushed passed hundreds of other children participating in Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp.’s annual EGGstravaganza event.

Landon used a black cloth Halloween grocery bag to collect his eggs, since he learned of the event just an hour beforehand from a friend.

About 1,400 people attended Lakewood Ranch’s longest running egg hunt, which featured more than 22,000 eggs, face painting, pictures with the Easter bunny, snacks, crafts and vendor booths.

Related Stories

Advertisement