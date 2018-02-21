Lakewood Ranch Rotary, Business Alliance unite

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance member Al Benincasa, of Total Air Solutions, chatted easily with fellow entrepreneurs and service-minded professionals alike before settling into his seat at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club Feb. 21.

Members of the Alliance and the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch gathered for a joint luncheon starring Neil Phillips, founder of Visible Men Academy, an all-boys elementary charter school in Bradenton.

“It’s fabulous,” Benincasa said of the event. “This is community networking at its best.”

Before more than 200 business and service-minded professionals, Phillips shared concerns about the underperformance of boys in schools and his vision for changing the “crisis of achievement.”

“We are convinced the first step in all of this is having our boys feels their lives have value,” Phillips said. “Our boys will be successful because of who they are, not in spite of who they are.”