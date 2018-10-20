Lakewood Ranch Mustangs mourn teammate

The Lakewood Ranch High Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps members didn't wear their customary forest green to the County Raider Meet at Braden River on Oct. 20.

They wore purple.

They were honoring sophomore Andrea Barberena-Rojas, a member of the JROTC program at Lakewood Ranch who was killed Sept. 23 in a double murder suicide at her Central Park home. She was shot by her stepfather, James Bennett, who also killed her mother, Silvana Bennett, before killing himself,

Her teammates remembered Barberena-Rojas loved the color purple.

They also said she loved the Raider competition.

"Abby was a beast at this stuff," said freshman Julia Kroos-Roberts of Raider competition. "We wanted to compete and make her proud. She was just such a strong team player."

Abby was Barberena-Rojas' middle name, which she went by at school.

All the Manatee County high school programs that had Raider programs competed Oct. 20. The event began with a 5K, and then the teams went different directions to compete in skills competitions. The challenges included making a rope bridge to climb over, carrying a weighted gurney, pushing a tire and negotiating an obstacle course. Each event is timed.

All the schools had boys, girls and mixed teams.

Braden River High School, the defending state champion, took the title.