Lakewood Ranch High School students hit the dance floor once again

Abigail McDonald, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Mya Grant, a senior, were the first to hit the dance floor during the school's prom April 8.

"I'm excited for the positive energy and for everyone to be happy together," Grant said.

They later were joined by hundreds of juniors and seniors dancing in a huddle on the dance floor of the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

Ella Hansen, a senior, was thrilled to be able to dance with her friends Lani Fisher and Sara Mills, who also are seniors. She was grateful for the school being able to have a prom after having to cancel prom the past two years due to the pandemic.

"It's so much fun," Hansen said. "I'm so glad we were able to have (a prom). It's one last hoorah."