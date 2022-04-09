 Skip to main content
Seniors Antonia Boyd, Amber Parsons and Tobias Mazzone dress for the photo booth.

Lakewood Ranch High School students hit the dance floor once again

Juniors Sydney Sprague, Vanessa Richtfort, Tanner Sobecki-McMullen and Lauryn VanZandt love seeing all the decorations come together for the "Puttin' on the Ritz" theme.

Junior Abigail McDonald and senior Mya Grant are the first to hit the dance floor.

Seniors Taylor Liffey, Emma Hurrle, Gabby Colacci and Bryson Demott discuss whom they plan to vote for as prom king and queen.

Seniors Michael Chance and Ana Garzon look forward to being at prom.

Senior Ana Garzon, sophomore Camila Munoz and senior Meysi Palacios are excited to be at prom.

Seniors David Revuelta and David Sanchez look forward to being with friends at prom.

Senior Felipe Sanchez and junior Lizeth Espinoza are excited to attend their first prom.

(Back) Tony Lenchinsky, Logan Reynalds, Dylan Bessy, (front) Ty Fraser, Dylan Conway and Diego Freyre get ready to dance together.

Seniors Hailey Lord and Hailey Paquette spend time talking to each other.

Seniors Landon Antritt and Tobin Santilli and junior Riley Scofield head to the dance floor.

Seniors Sara Mills, Ella Hansen and Lani Fisher sing along to the music while dancing.

Emily Ellis and James Leveille dance to the "Cupid Shuffle."

Junior Hoang Pham crowd surfs. "It was amazing," Pham says.

Juniors Alexxis Lazaro, Valeria Erazo and Camila Gonzalez sing along to "Party in the U.S.A."

Seniors Antonia Boyd and Olivia Sahr dance to "Cotton Eye Joe."

Lakewood Ranch High School students love dancing together.

Senior Tobin Santilli walks forward to get his crown after being named prom king.

Senior Sydney McCray celebrates being named prom queen.

Seniors Tobin Santilli and Sydney McCray are named prom king and queen.

Juniors and seniors flood the dance floor for "Puttin' on the Ritz" prom.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Abigail McDonald, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Mya Grant, a senior, were the first to hit the dance floor during the school's prom April 8.

"I'm excited for the positive energy and for everyone to be happy together," Grant said. 

They later were joined by hundreds of juniors and seniors dancing in a huddle on the dance floor of the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

Ella Hansen, a senior, was thrilled to be able to dance with her friends Lani Fisher and Sara Mills, who also are seniors. She was grateful for the school being able to have a prom after having to cancel prom the past two years due to the pandemic. 

"It's so much fun," Hansen said. "I'm so glad we were able to have (a prom). It's one last hoorah."

 

