Renee Ashby, Angela Baldino, Jules Catina and Cameron Auk practices their moves before the dance marathon.

Lakewood Ranch High Mustangs dance for Shriners

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 |

Sofia Gonzalez and Chelsea Petruzzi participate in the dance marathon.

Angela Baldino, Renee Ashby, Jules Catina and Cameron Auk helped raise money for the Shriners Hospital.

Renee Ashby is on the dance floor early in the dance marathon.

Kerri Grimaldi gets in the swing of the dance marathon.

Back, Kerri Grimaldi, Angela Baldino, Renee Ashby, Jules Catina, Cameron Auk, Colby Lindblad. Front, Madeline Hartman, Alyssa Morford, Sofia Gonzalez, Chelsea Petruzzi.

Angela Baldino was all smiles during the dance marathon.

Chelsea Petruzzi, Sofia Gonzalez and Angela Baldino help raise funds for Shriners Hospital.

Sofia Gonzalez gets moving in front of Angela Baldino.

Angela Baldino shows off a few moves.

University of South Florida student Bryan Stark came to the dance marathon to help the effort.

Joe Maier has a little fun at the dance marathon.

Lakewood Ranch High student Joe Maier and University of South Florida student Bryan Stark face off during the dance marathon.

Mustangs for Kids event raises more than $6,000.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With a sparse crowd early in the first Mustangs for Kids Dance Marathon, club president Alyssa Morford was a bit concerned.

"We've raised more than $3,000 with our sponsors and our goal is $5,000," she said Jan. 27 in the cafeteria at Lakewood Ranch High School.

The final tally, though, left her wanting to dance even more.

The five-hour event surpassed their goal, with the final tally at $6,082.71 that will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"We didn't have a ton of people, but for us, it's exciting to know how much this can grow."

Morford was asked by Lakewood Ranch graduate Quentin Waid, now a student at the University of South Florida, to start a Mustangs for Kids club. Waid is a member of Bulls for Kids at USF, which tries to affiliate itself with other clubs that will raise money for Shriners.

Bulls for Kids had members, such as Waid and Bryan Stark, help the Mustangs with their first dance marathon. The money raised by the Lakewood Ranch club would be presented to Shriners through Bulls for Kids.

Waid was impressed by the effort put forth by the Mustangs.

"This is an amazing group of kids doing amazing things for Shriners," he said.

Although it was a dance marathon, participating students weren't required to dance for all five hours. But nobody could sit down.

"We dance for those who can't," Morford said.

A special dance was introduced every hour and other games and activities were available other than dancing. Students could try their luck at getting out of an escape room and, for a fee, they could lock up their friends in a temporary jail.

