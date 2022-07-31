Lakewood Ranch farmers market remains the hot ticket at Waterside Place

It's been hot, and at the Lakewood Ranch Farmers Market at Waterside Place, it doesn't seem to matter.

Both customers and vendors said the summer heat doesn't keep them away now that the market is held year round.

"I'm going to be coming every week," Riverwalk's Justin Woods said on July 31.

Woods said one aspect of the event that appealed to him was the availability of German brötchen, or bread rolls, which he said he had been searching for since he grew up eating them for breakfast and finally found at the Thomas German Bakery stand.

Jen Sekel, owner of Sweet B's Flower Truck, said she had observed an impressive growth in the market since it moved from the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center parking lot last November.

"It's been amazing to see," she said.

Lakewood Ranch's Ashley Rutcosky, who recently moved from Illinois to Lakewood Ranch with her husband, Mike, and her two children, Corey and Rachel, said they were visiting the market for the first time.

She called the event beautiful and said her family enjoyed "being outdoors and being adventurous."

Lakewood Ranch's Ryan Stephenson said the farmers market has become a local "institution."

"It's such a nice, fun event," said Waterside's Alana Turner, who stops every Sunday to pick up treats for her dog.

She said the event is an excellent way for people of all ages to spend time together.

"It's nice to see kids, older people, all these generations," she said.

"I come here all the time," said Mallory Park's Kathleen Osterberg. "It's nice to give back to the community, buy fresh produce instead of buying from stores and give local farmers a chance."

Vendors, even those from outside the local area, appeared just as committed as those who attend.

"It's a good crowd of people and good vendors, and the customers know what they want," said Chrisopher Deal of NickB's Chimichurri, which is based in Pine Island.