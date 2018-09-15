Lakewood Ranch Community Fund grants 22 wishes

It wasn't just about the $1,380 grant Josh Provides received from the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Sept. 14 at Northern Trust.

"This provides us with a gold seal of credibility," said Sandra Chapnick, the CEO of Josh Provides.

Josh Provides sets up support groups for those living with epilepsy along with their family, friends and caregivers. Members of the group can share experiences, receive moral support and emotional comfort and can ask questions. Those with epilepsy often have feelings of loneliness and isolation.

The $1,380 helps to pay expenses for that group, such as maintenance for the room at the State College of Florida Lakewood Ranch that Josh Provides uses the first Tuesday of each month. The support group is provided at no cost.

Chapnick knows the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund board did exhaustive research on the 40 grant applications it received for this year. By making Josh Provides one of the 22 grant recipients, Chapnick said the Community Fund has acknowledged the group's importance to the community.

The Community Fund has presented $1.3 million in grants since 2000 with General Electric being its largest donor at $422,000. The Community Fund distributed $83,500 this year.

"This is a celebration of all the hard work we have done," Community Fund President Garrett Shinn said about the grant ceremony.

The largest grant of $6,500 was presented to Stillpoint Mission to support its basic food program. The Mark Wandall Foundation received the second-highest grant at $6,400.

"I can't thank the community enough," said Melissa Wandall, who lost her husband, Mark, in a auto accident in 2003 and then started the foundation in his name to provide support and assistance to grieving children who have lost a family member or guardian. "This completely impacts children. If you want to know who you are impacting, here they are."

Melissa Wandall pointed to Brian Tucker, Hailey Wagner and Sydney Wagner, who all had lost their dads.

"(The foundation) helps when you go through grief," Tucker said. "It provides a connection, a buddy system. It means a lot."