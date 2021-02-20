Tara Poulton and Michelle Bente watched as their children chased one another around Greenbrook Adventure Park.

The Greenbrook residents have been best friends since eighth grade, so they were happy to take their kids down the street to the Lakewood Ranch Community Campout and give Poulton's husband, Bill Poulton, a night at home for himself — but only after he came with them to set up the tent.

"It's a great setup," Tara Poulton said. "My husband and I camp pretty often, but it's nice to have an option so close to home with all these amenities."

There were plenty of amenities. Kids and families spread out across the park had the chance to enjoy a bonfire, live music, games, a movie, a nature walk and more at the Lakewood Ranch Community Campout on Feb. 20 and 21.