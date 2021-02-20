 Skip to main content
Greenbrook residents Michelle Bente and Tara Poulton, best friends since eighth grade, stand with their kids, Madelynn Bente, 7, Mary Anne Poulton, 6, and Mason Bente, 7, at the entrance to their tent.

Lakewood Ranch Community Campout fires up fun

Lakewood Ranch employee Antonio Hernandez tends to the bonfire. He said Lakewood Ranch wasn't providing a communal s'mores table this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plenty of families brought their own supplies.

Lakewood Ranch resident Adriana Nazario, 10, lights a spark using a rod made of ferrocerium, a synthetic alloy made from iron and cerium.

Mill Creek resident Matthew Vajanyi, 11, launches a Stomp Rocket to his friend, 12-year-old Daniel Norris.

Greenbrook residents Jase Piercy, 5, and Colin Quimby, 5, play Frisbee. Quimby and Piercy are best friends at The Learning Experience daycare center.

Lakewood Ranch resident Daniel Norris, 12, launches a Stomp Rocket to his friend, 11-year-old Matthew Vajanyi.

Greenbrook resident Mason Bente, 7, pauses during a game of tag. Bente was most excited about eating s'mores later.

Greenbrook residents Madelynn Bente, 7, and Mary Anne Poulton, 6, enjoy a game of tag. They camped together because their moms have been best friends since the eighth grade.

Greenbrook resident Bill Poulton sets up his family's tent. Poulton went home afterward to enjoy a night to himself while his wife, Tara Poulton, stayed with their kids and her best friend at the campout.

Parrish resident Juliana Martinez, 10, lights a spark using a rod made of ferrocerium, a synthetic alloy made from iron and cerium.

Parrish residents Tiffany and Aaron Gallegos enjoy a guided nature walk on one of Greenbrook's trails.

Lakewood Ranch Community Campout returns to the Greenbrook Adventure Park.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Tara Poulton and Michelle Bente watched as their children chased one another around Greenbrook Adventure Park.

The Greenbrook residents have been best friends since eighth grade, so they were happy to take their kids down the street to the Lakewood Ranch Community Campout and give Poulton's husband, Bill Poulton, a night at home for himself — but only after he came with them to set up the tent.

"It's a great setup," Tara Poulton said. "My husband and I camp pretty often, but it's nice to have an option so close to home with all these amenities."

There were plenty of amenities. Kids and families spread out across the park had the chance to enjoy a bonfire, live music, games, a movie, a nature walk and more at the Lakewood Ranch Community Campout on Feb. 20 and 21.

 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

