 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Friends Ruthann Brooks, of St. Petersburg, Lisa Kustra, of the Inlets, Kim Martin, of St. Petersburg, and Laura Smith, of the Inlets, gathered together for the festival.

Lakewood Ranch champions green spirit

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Friends Ruthann Brooks, of St. Petersburg, Lisa Kustra, of the Inlets, Kim Martin, of St. Petersburg, and Laura Smith, of the Inlets, gathered together for the festival.

Buy this Photo
Sebastian and Lukas Nantes, of Greenbrook, enjoyed games with their friend, Jude Arbanas.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Sebastian and Lukas Nantes, of Greenbrook, enjoyed games with their friend, Jude Arbanas.

Buy this Photo
Mia Prodger, a Vista resident, crouches with her friend's dog, Killarney.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Mia Prodger, a Vista resident, crouches with her friend's dog, Killarney.

Buy this Photo
Linda Dirk, secretary and board member for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, holds a dog that's up for adoption, Tanner.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Linda Dirk, secretary and board member for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, holds a dog that's up for adoption, Tanner.

Buy this Photo
Niki Cox, of Panther Ridge, let her 6-week-old son Dylan enjoy the ride at the festival, though he seemed more interested in napping.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Niki Cox, of Panther Ridge, let her 6-week-old son Dylan enjoy the ride at the festival, though he seemed more interested in napping.

Buy this Photo
Deborah and Mike Decker, of the New World Celts of Sarasota , dressed to the theme of the Irish Celtic Festival.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Deborah and Mike Decker, of the New World Celts of Sarasota , dressed to the theme of the Irish Celtic Festival.

Buy this Photo
Chad Lowe, of Heritage Harbor, plays a jumbo-sized version of beer pong dressed head to toe in green.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Chad Lowe, of Heritage Harbor, plays a jumbo-sized version of beer pong dressed head to toe in green.

Buy this Photo
Tonia Brown, of Bradenton, and Tina Quintana, of Harbor Ridge, play cornhole at the festival.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Tonia Brown, of Bradenton, and Tina Quintana, of Harbor Ridge, play cornhole at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Cheri McDonough, of Lion Rampant Pipe & Drum, heads to her group's performance.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Cheri McDonough, of Lion Rampant Pipe & Drum, heads to her group's performance.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Herrick, of Harmony, brought her son, Alex.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Michelle Herrick, of Harmony, brought her son, Alex.

Buy this Photo
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed music, food and vendors at the Irish Celtic Festival.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Hundreds of attendees enjoyed music, food and vendors at the Irish Celtic Festival.

Buy this Photo
Amy Walczak, of Bradenton, chugs a green beer in the midst of the relay race at the festival.

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 |

Amy Walczak, of Bradenton, chugs a green beer in the midst of the relay race at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Share
Annual Irish Celtic Festival rocks the Adventure Park.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Feeling green can be a good thing. 

For example, Greenbrook children Sebastian and Lukas Nantes seemed to be enjoying their green hair during the annual Irish Celtic Festival March 9 at the Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch. 

Or Tanner, a pup who was up for adoption through the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, was sporting a green bandana around his neck. 

And numerous runners were having no trouble chugging green beer during the relay race.

The hundreds of people who attended enjoyed Irish food, drink and games at the annual festival.

Related Stories

Advertisement