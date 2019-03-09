Lakewood Ranch champions green spirit

Feeling green can be a good thing.

For example, Greenbrook children Sebastian and Lukas Nantes seemed to be enjoying their green hair during the annual Irish Celtic Festival March 9 at the Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch.

Or Tanner, a pup who was up for adoption through the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, was sporting a green bandana around his neck.

And numerous runners were having no trouble chugging green beer during the relay race.

The hundreds of people who attended enjoyed Irish food, drink and games at the annual festival.