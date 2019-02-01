Lakewood Ranch area school fans flames of fun

River Club's Rechele Hoffman and her third-grade daughter, Savannah, sat in folding chairs Feb. 1, enjoying the orange glow and the warmth drifting toward them from a more than 10-foot-wide bonfire at Braden River Elementary School.

The pair have come to Braden River Elementary School's bonfire fundraiser every year since Savannah was in kindergarten.

"It's our favorite school event" Rechele Hoffman said. "We love it. We love the community and family that comes together for it."

The Hoffmans enjoyed chatting with friends around the bonfire, but also made sure to buy tickets for food and drink and other goodies, like s'more kits, popcorn and doughnuts. Proceeds from the evening benefited teachers directly.

Children wearing glow bracelets and finger lasers also enjoyed chasing each other and playing on the playground.