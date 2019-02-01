 Skip to main content
First-grader Cooper Eidson munches on popcorn as she finds friends and family around the bonfire.

Lakewood Ranch area school fans flames of fun

Rechele Hoffman and her third-grade daughter, Savannah, have come to the bonfire since Savannah was in kindergarten.

Alan Labbe enjoys time with his grandchildren, six-year-old Andrew and 2-year-old Benjamin Tromp, pictured with their mom, Katherine Tromp.

Ten-year-old Julia Cangro and 9-year-old Elizabeth Foss are in the same fourth-grade class.

Six-year-old Anna Mylett tests her climbing skills on the playground.

Six-year-old Ella Curran brings her friend Holly Tinley to the bonfire before they have a sleepover.

Prekindergarten student Trenton Layport, 5, considers tackling the monkey bars but decides on something easier.

Volunteers Cortney Preston and Katie McCollum prepared about 200 hot dogs for guests by 7 p.m.

First-grader Wayne Comegno, pictured with second-grade teacher Mindy Walsh, wanted to help his mom, Iris, sell doughnuts.

Third-graders Aubrie Conyers and Mia Freyre use their tickets to buy finger laser pointers.

Volunteer Analia Mansi and fourth-grade teacher Caroline Shaw sell s'more packets, each equipped with a marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate. Guests could roast their marshmallows over a fire pit.

Kindergarten student Kyle Draper makes sure to buy a s'more kit.

Fifth-grader Isabela Bennett said her favorite part of the bonfire event is hunting for friends, but that did not stop her from making a s'more.

Braden River Elementary hosts annual bonfire fundraiser.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

River Club's Rechele Hoffman and her third-grade daughter, Savannah, sat in folding chairs Feb. 1, enjoying the orange glow and the warmth drifting toward them from a more than 10-foot-wide bonfire at Braden River Elementary School. 

The pair have come to Braden River Elementary School's bonfire fundraiser every year since Savannah was in kindergarten.

"It's our favorite school event" Rechele Hoffman said. "We love it. We love the community and family that comes together for it."

The Hoffmans enjoyed chatting with friends around the bonfire, but also made sure to buy tickets for food and drink and other goodies, like s'more kits, popcorn and doughnuts. Proceeds from the evening benefited teachers directly.

Children wearing glow bracelets and finger lasers also enjoyed chasing each other and playing on the playground.

