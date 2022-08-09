 Skip to main content
Noelle Reynolds, who is the Parent-Teacher Organization president at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, wishes her second grader Kearney Reynolds and third grader Penn Reynolds a great first day of school. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Lakewood Ranch-area families say hello to a new school year

Noelle Reynolds, who is the Parent-Teacher Organization president at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, wishes her second grader Kearney Reynolds and third grader Penn Reynolds a great first day of school. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Joy Behling hugs her daughter Audrey Behling before sending her off to her first day of fourth grade at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Joy Behling hugs her daughter Audrey Behling before sending her off to her first day of fourth grade at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Megan Eliason hugs her kindergartner Hartley Eliason before sending her off to her first day of school at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. Megan Eliason says the first day is emotional. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Megan Eliason hugs her kindergartner Hartley Eliason before sending her off to her first day of school at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. Megan Eliason says the first day is emotional. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School Principal Sheila Waid and Assistant Principal Ashley Terry are ready to welcome students back for the new school year. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School Principal Sheila Waid and Assistant Principal Ashley Terry are ready to welcome students back for the new school year. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader David Brierton, first grader Chloe Brierton and third grader Zoey Brierton can't wait to see their friends again. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader David Brierton, first grader Chloe Brierton and third grader Zoey Brierton can't wait to see their friends again. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader Blake Selai and fifth grader Evangeline Selai are nervous but excited to start the new school year because it's their first year at McNeal Elementary. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader Blake Selai and fifth grader Evangeline Selai are nervous but excited to start the new school year because it's their first year at McNeal Elementary. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Jason Baker and his wife Melissa Baker walk their second grader Ava Baker and pre-K student Colton Baker to Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. Ava Baker can't wait to play dodgeball in gym class. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Jason Baker and his wife Melissa Baker walk their second grader Ava Baker and pre-K student Colton Baker to Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. Ava Baker can't wait to play dodgeball in gym class. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Zulay Chu, third grader Virginia Rivas and Gabriel Rivas are excited to start a new year at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary. Virginia Rivas looks forward to getting to know her teacher. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Zulay Chu, third grader Virginia Rivas and Gabriel Rivas are excited to start a new year at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary. Virginia Rivas looks forward to getting to know her teacher. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Christine Castellon and Michael Castellon send their son Mateo Castellon off to pre-K at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. "It's scary and so sad," Christine Castellon says. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Christine Castellon and Michael Castellon send their son Mateo Castellon off to pre-K at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School. "It's scary and so sad," Christine Castellon says. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Mark Kvitek, first grader Klaine Kvitek, third grader Liam Skelly and Ashlee Cole say "Go Wildcats" as they head toward Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School for the first day of school. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Mark Kvitek, first grader Klaine Kvitek, third grader Liam Skelly and Ashlee Cole say "Go Wildcats" as they head toward Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School for the first day of school. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader Jackson Nichols looks forward to making new friends. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School fourth grader Jackson Nichols looks forward to making new friends. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Nick Behling walks his daughters, first grader Cece Behling and fourth grader Audrey Behling, to their first day of school at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School with his wife, Joy Behling. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Nick Behling walks his daughters, first grader Cece Behling and fourth grader Audrey Behling, to their first day of school at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School with his wife, Joy Behling. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Denise Case's first grade dual language class at Braden River Elementary School begins. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Denise Case's first grade dual language class at Braden River Elementary School begins. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Kayla Caldeon says goodbye to her daughter Paisley Johns, who she dropped off for her first day of kindergarten at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Kayla Caldeon says goodbye to her daughter Paisley Johns, who she dropped off for her first day of kindergarten at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Eze Mukendi, a first grader at Braden River Elementary Schools, shoulders his backpack as he prepares to head to class after breakfast. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Eze Mukendi, a first grader at Braden River Elementary Schools, shoulders his backpack as he prepares to head to class after breakfast. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Braden River Elementary School's Stella Chrisman, who is in pre-K, and her mother Taylor Veltri, grab breakfast at the cafeteria before school. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Braden River Elementary School's Stella Chrisman, who is in pre-K, and her mother Taylor Veltri, grab breakfast at the cafeteria before school. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Shelly Askew's kindergarten class at Braden River Elementary gets underway. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Shelly Askew's kindergarten class at Braden River Elementary gets underway. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Vincent Patton comforts Giavanna Patton on her first day of pre-K at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Vincent Patton comforts Giavanna Patton on her first day of pre-K at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Ariana Hernandez is introduced to books she'll be reading in her Braden River Elementary kindergarten class. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Ariana Hernandez is introduced to books she'll be reading in her Braden River Elementary kindergarten class. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Lindy Rummery, her kindergartner Colton Rummery, husband Tyler Rummery and daughter Thea Rummary head to the classroom at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Lindy Rummery, her kindergartner Colton Rummery, husband Tyler Rummery and daughter Thea Rummary head to the classroom at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Liam Falanga and Paisley Johns start the day by coloring in their kindergarten class at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Liam Falanga and Paisley Johns start the day by coloring in their kindergarten class at Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Amanda Maness enters Braden River Elementary with her two children, Liam Falanga and Henry Falanga, who is 2. Maness says Liam Falange is more ready for his first day of kindergarten than she is. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Amanda Maness enters Braden River Elementary with her two children, Liam Falanga and Henry Falanga, who is 2. Maness says Liam Falange is more ready for his first day of kindergarten than she is. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Liam Falanga settles in on his first day of kindergarten at Braden River Elementary. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Liam Falanga settles in on his first day of kindergarten at Braden River Elementary. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Matt Swinson, who is 3, his father Philip Swinson, brother and kindergartner Lucas Swinson and mother Laura Swinson head into Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Matt Swinson, who is 3, his father Philip Swinson, brother and kindergartner Lucas Swinson and mother Laura Swinson head into Braden River Elementary School. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Braden River Elementary kindergartner Grayson Riedel prepares for his first day of school with his parents Alex Riedel and Samantha Apthorpe. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Braden River Elementary kindergartner Grayson Riedel prepares for his first day of school with his parents Alex Riedel and Samantha Apthorpe. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Kindergartner Ariana Hernandez meets her teacher Frances Vila. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Kindergartner Ariana Hernandez meets her teacher Frances Vila. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Philip Swinson ties the shoe of kindergartner Lucas Swinson. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Philip Swinson ties the shoe of kindergartner Lucas Swinson. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Braden River Elementary fourth grader Alessandro Hernandez and his mother, Annya Hernandez, head to class. "They were excited and couldn't sleep," Annya Hernandez says of Alessandro and his sister Ariana, who is in kindergarten.

Braden River Elementary fourth grader Alessandro Hernandez and his mother, Annya Hernandez, head to class. "They were excited and couldn't sleep," Annya Hernandez says of Alessandro and his sister Ariana, who is in kindergarten.

Braden River and Gilbert W. McNeal elementary schools are among those celebrating their opening days on Aug. 10.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Megan Eliason knelt down next to her daughter, Hartley, in front of the “Welcome Back Wildcat Leaders” sign and put on a big smile.

Although Eliason was nervous to say goodbye to her kindergartner on her first day of school at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, she was excited to see what the school year would bring.

“She’s ready,” Eliason said about Hartley. “I heard great things about her teacher. It’s emotional today … but good emotions.”

Parents across the greater Lakewood Ranch area wished their students a great first day of school Aug. 10 with some goodbyes a little more tearful than others.

Christine and Michael Castellon watched as their son, Mateo, rode his bike to the entrance of McNeal Elementary for his first day of pre-K. 

“It’s scary and so sad,” Christine Castellon said. “I’m just hoping he has a wonderful first day.”

At Braden River Elementary School, Chloe Smotryski watched as her kindergartner, Liam Falanga, lined up a row of crayons on his desk. 

"He was nervous, but I think he will do well," Smotryski said. 

The first day of school at Braden River Elementary brought back memories for Laura Swinson, who was sending her son, Lucas, off for his first day of kindergarten. Swinson attended the elementary school when she was a child. 

"It's very nostalgic," Swinson said. 

McNeal Elementary fifth grader Evangeline Selai and her brother, Blake, who is in fourth grade, were nervous because they’re new to the school after the family moved from Ohio. 

Jessica Selai, Evangeline and Blake’s mother, said the family looked forward to being integrated into the school after learning the school received an A rating from the Florida Department of Education and hearing positive thoughts on the school community. 

Evangeline Selai was more excited about the 3D printers available for students to use in McNeal’s STEM lab.

Ava Baker, a second grader at McNeal Elementary, couldn’t wait to be back in gym class so she could play dodgeball, her favorite activity in gym class. 

For many students, like McNeal Elementary fourth grader Jackson Nichols, the first day of school meant being able to see their friends again and making new friends.

Some parents at Braden River Elementary School are looking forward to their students being a part of the school's dual-language program, which teaches a group of kindergartners and first graders in English and Spanish. Kindergartners who started in the dual-language program last year are continuing in the program as first graders this year while a new group of kindergartners start in the program.

Keya Sutherland said the dual-language program would be a fun experience for her first grader, Alex.

