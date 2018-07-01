 Skip to main content
Lynn Wetherson, Fae Beloff, Amy Weinberger, Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Nancy Bossov

La La La Havdalah celebrates end of Sabbath with song

Sylvia Gross and Temple Emanu-El Education Director Sabrina Silverberg

Michelle Pearson and Dana Rubin

Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Nancy Bossov get the ceremony started.

Attendees get ready to sing along during the ceremony.

Nancy Bossov leads singers into a song with a wordless melody.

Temple Emanu-El hosted a special song-filled Havdalah event on June 30.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El celebrated the end of Sabbath with song and socializing during La La La Havdalah on June 30. Havdalah is a Jewish ceremony marking the end of the Sabbath, God’s day of rest, and the beginning of the new week. It’s a multisensory experience that includes song, prayer, fire, spices and wine.

La La La Havdalah was a reprisal of an annual event that began in 2011. Attendees participated in a  spirited sing-a-long led by guitarist Nancy Bossov.

“There’s a lot of singing and joy associated with Havdalah,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin. “It's one of those things you draw out for a bit because you don’t want the Sabbath to end, and it’s a good reason for all of us to come together.”

