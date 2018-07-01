La La La Havdalah celebrates end of Sabbath with song

Temple Emanu-El celebrated the end of Sabbath with song and socializing during La La La Havdalah on June 30. Havdalah is a Jewish ceremony marking the end of the Sabbath, God’s day of rest, and the beginning of the new week. It’s a multisensory experience that includes song, prayer, fire, spices and wine.

La La La Havdalah was a reprisal of an annual event that began in 2011. Attendees participated in a spirited sing-a-long led by guitarist Nancy Bossov.

“There’s a lot of singing and joy associated with Havdalah,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin. “It's one of those things you draw out for a bit because you don’t want the Sabbath to end, and it’s a good reason for all of us to come together.”