Jim Larson and Kiwanis Club President Steve Branham

Kiwanis Club stacks up pancake breakfast

Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black

Jeff, Judy and Bill Carman

Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black prepare pancakes for the crowd.

Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black prepare pancakes for the crowd.

Asima Palmer serves sausage during the breakfast.

Asima Palmer serves sausage during the breakfast.

John Wild and Riana Rawson

Sune Venter prepares cups of orange juice for attendees.

Sune Venter prepares cups of orange juice for attendees.

Anne and John Summers

Phyllis Black gets ready to make another batch of pancakes.

Phyllis Black gets ready to make another batch of pancakes.

Michael Garey and Asima Palmer

Susan Phillips pours batter to make a batch of pancakes.

Susan Phillips pours batter to make a batch of pancakes.

Barbara Harrison and Harold Engelke

Jim Larson serves coffee to attendees.

Jim Larson serves coffee to attendees.

Dolores Engelke and Bill Harrison

Debi Kleer, Suné Venter and Riana Rawson

Phyllis Black and Jack Brill call the raffle ticket number for the first 50/50 drawing.

Phyllis Black and Jack Brill call the raffle ticket number for the first 50/50 drawing.

John and Jack Brill

The Longboat Key Club held its annual Pancake Breakfast March 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club is making sure its fellow neighbors are fed correctly.

On March 17, the club held its annual Pancake Breakfast at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church. As the crowds rolled in, Kiwanis members flipped pancakes and readied the orange juice station. Complete with pancakes, orange juice, sausage and coffee, the event included favorite breakfast staples. This year, blueberry pancakes were in high demand and even prompted a spontaneous trip to Publix for extra blueberries.

Along with breakfast, attendees could take a shot at two 50/50 raffles. The money raised from this event goes to the club’s grants and scholarship fund.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

