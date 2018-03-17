Kiwanis Club stacks up pancake breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club is making sure its fellow neighbors are fed correctly.

On March 17, the club held its annual Pancake Breakfast at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church. As the crowds rolled in, Kiwanis members flipped pancakes and readied the orange juice station. Complete with pancakes, orange juice, sausage and coffee, the event included favorite breakfast staples. This year, blueberry pancakes were in high demand and even prompted a spontaneous trip to Publix for extra blueberries.

Along with breakfast, attendees could take a shot at two 50/50 raffles. The money raised from this event goes to the club’s grants and scholarship fund.