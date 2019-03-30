Kiwanis Club serves up pancakes

Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black each made an estimated eight pancakes every five minutes for four hours on Saturday morning.

On March 30, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key hosted its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast to benefit its scholarship program.

Phillips and Black were the master pancake makers, along with Ed Krepela who was dishing out sausage to guests. Behind the scenes, Cash Register and Tony Maniscalco were mixing up the batter.

Outside, the Suncoast Blood Bank was parked and open for those who wished to donate blood after, or before, filling up on pancakes.

The money raised at the breakfast will go toward the scholarships the clubs awards to local students each August. Because the annual Gourmet Lawn Party, the club’s other major fundraiser, was postponed to November, the breakfast was all the more important.

Krepela said approximately 300 people had walked through the breakfast line as of 10:30 a.m., and there was still a half hour to go.

Guests enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Like last year, blueberry pancakes were the most popular, prompting Phyllis and Black to think about adding strawberries to the mix for next year’s breakfast.