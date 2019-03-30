 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cash Register, Tony Maniscalco, Michael Garey and Jim Larson

Kiwanis Club serves up pancakes

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Cash Register, Tony Maniscalco, Michael Garey and Jim Larson

Buy this Photo
Ed Krepela, Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ed Krepela, Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black

Buy this Photo
Antoinette Brill and Lynn Larson

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Antoinette Brill and Lynn Larson

Buy this Photo
Blueberry pancakes were a big hit during the breakfast.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Blueberry pancakes were a big hit during the breakfast.

Buy this Photo
Stephen Mislyan, Sue Weber- Hegge, Tony Franzini and Eileen Kramerick

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Stephen Mislyan, Sue Weber- Hegge, Tony Franzini and Eileen Kramerick

Buy this Photo
During the breakfast, the Suncoast Blood Bank was on site for a blood drive.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

During the breakfast, the Suncoast Blood Bank was on site for a blood drive.

Buy this Photo
Sean and Mary McGrath

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Sean and Mary McGrath

Buy this Photo
Jack and Nancy Rozance

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jack and Nancy Rozance

Buy this Photo
Wayne Swift and Asima Palmer

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Wayne Swift and Asima Palmer

Buy this Photo
Ed Krepela and Susan Phillips make pancakes and serve sausage to guests.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Ed Krepela and Susan Phillips make pancakes and serve sausage to guests.

Buy this Photo
John Wild and Reg Ware

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

John Wild and Reg Ware

Buy this Photo
Susan Phillips is all smiles as she makes a batch of pancakes.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Susan Phillips is all smiles as she makes a batch of pancakes.

Buy this Photo
An estimated 300 people attended the breakfast.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

An estimated 300 people attended the breakfast.

Buy this Photo
Gene and Noreen Luca

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Gene and Noreen Luca

Buy this Photo
Share
The club's annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast took place on March 30 to benefits its scholarship program.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Susan Phillips and Phyllis Black each made an estimated eight pancakes every five minutes for four hours on Saturday morning.

On March 30, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key hosted its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast to benefit its scholarship program.

Phillips and Black were the master pancake makers, along with Ed Krepela who was dishing out sausage to guests. Behind the scenes, Cash Register and Tony Maniscalco were mixing up the batter.

Outside, the Suncoast Blood Bank was parked and open for those who wished to donate blood after, or before, filling up on pancakes.

The money raised at the breakfast will go toward the scholarships the clubs awards to local students each August. Because the annual Gourmet Lawn Party, the club’s other major fundraiser, was postponed to November, the breakfast was all the more important.

Krepela said approximately 300 people had walked through the breakfast line as of 10:30 a.m., and there was still a half hour to go.

Guests enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Like last year, blueberry pancakes were the most popular, prompting Phyllis and Black to think about adding strawberries to the mix for next year’s breakfast.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement