Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key meets post-Lawn Party

From Aug. 28 to Dec. 4, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key focused on little else besides the Lawn Party. Finally, that came to an end

After breakfast, the meeting began with a spate of congratulations from club president and party chairman Michael Garey to those he couldn't have pulled the party off without, including his wife Catherine Garey and the Lazy Lobster's general manager Michelle Waldron. There was also a special guest in attendance, Longboat Key firefighter Jamison Urch, who was recognized for the fire department's "service" of their Red Tide Chili at the Lawn Party.

Once Garey got his thank-yous out, club members took the time to appreciate him. Members and Kiwanis Foundation representatives Bob Gault and Lynn Larson presented Garey with a crystal award for his planning and contributions. Next, Salvation Army bell ringing organizer Chris Sachs was presented with a plaque for his efforts with the fundraising.

The total tally of money going to Children's Guardian Fund will come in the new year, but the estimate is around $80,000, not counting the match from the Doris M. Carter Family Foundation, which will add $20,000. Cynthia Craig, who contributed to the party through sponsorship, is a guardian ad litem and a board member at Children's Guardian Fund, said it will help the organization expand their tutoring efforts.