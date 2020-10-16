 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jim Whitman led the group in song before the meeting.

Kiwanis Club holds second October meeting

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Jim Whitman led the group in song before the meeting.

Buy this Photo
Kristin Poolman and Svetlana Kaminsky

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Kristin Poolman and Svetlana Kaminsky

Buy this Photo
Paula Miller presents to the group.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Paula Miller presents to the group.

Buy this Photo
Ed Krepela and Bob Gault

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Ed Krepela and Bob Gault

Buy this Photo
Jim Larson and John Wild

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Jim Larson and John Wild

Buy this Photo
Woody Woolverton and Phyllis Black

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Woody Woolverton and Phyllis Black

Buy this Photo
Members mingled after the meeting ended.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Members mingled after the meeting ended.

Buy this Photo
Lynn Larson and Paula Miller

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Lynn Larson and Paula Miller

Buy this Photo
Bob Gault walked around the dining room with the Kiwanis pot for "Happy Dollars" donations.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 |

Bob Gault walked around the dining room with the Kiwanis pot for "Happy Dollars" donations.

Buy this Photo
Share
The club decided to meet multiple times a month after their successful Oct. 1 meeting.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key met Oct. 15 for its second monthly meeting at the Lazy Lobster, with 15 members in attendance. 

The club returned to a bimonthly meeting schedule after seeing an uptick in attendance single monthly meetings.

Svetlana Kaminsky, who represents the Children's Guardian Fund, brought a guest for the Oct. 15 meeting, and Kiwanis President Lynn Larson encouraged every member present to do the same in future meetings. 

"Whoever brings the most gets a treat," she joked. 

After breakfast, the members listened to a presentation about patient advocacy from Paula Miller, and mingled for conversation. 

Related Stories

Advertisement