Kiwanis Club holds second October meeting

The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key met Oct. 15 for its second monthly meeting at the Lazy Lobster, with 15 members in attendance.

The club returned to a bimonthly meeting schedule after seeing an uptick in attendance single monthly meetings.

Svetlana Kaminsky, who represents the Children's Guardian Fund, brought a guest for the Oct. 15 meeting, and Kiwanis President Lynn Larson encouraged every member present to do the same in future meetings.

"Whoever brings the most gets a treat," she joked.

After breakfast, the members listened to a presentation about patient advocacy from Paula Miller, and mingled for conversation.