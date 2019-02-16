 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Henley Vansent, 9, fished with his grandpa, Bob Jordan, who was visiting from Georgia.

Kids reel in fun in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Joey Promen caught the first fish of the day.

Vanessa Galliano, 5, fished with her siblings, Adrianna and Sebastian, and mother, Schuyler.

Central Park's Jadynn Bachman, 11, was more interested in playing with worms than fishing with them. "They're her little buddies," her dad, Jonathan, joked.

Genny, Brooklyn and Nick Walter participated while visiting relatives Ty and Laura Walter, in Lakewood Ranch. The family is from Ohio.

Peyton Walter, 10, was visiting from Ohio.

Lakewood Ranch's Sebastian Galliano, 5, hooks his own worm.

Domennick, Chris, Bella, Annie and Leo Azwacki made the tournament a family affair. The Waterlefe Golf & River Club residents made sure to move around the pond to try to catch as many fish as possible.

Eleven-year-old Mia Boyd helps her 15-year-old sister Emma cast for the firsrt time.

Thirteen-year-old Isabella Boyd, of Lakewood Ranch, has only fished once before.

Sarasota's Kai Gilliam shows off the 17-inch bass he caught with a shiner.

Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Jackson McLeod took first place for his age division. He caught the largest fish of the tournament, a 28.5-inch gar.

About 80 children signed up for this year's tournament.

Eight-year-old Christian Pereira, of Lakewood Ranch, used fake bait instead of worms.

Anglers Club member Miguel Caraballo coached his granddaughter, Haile Middle School student Shatazia Pecunia, 13, The pair fish together about once a month.

Youth baited for success at annual youth fishing tournament.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Christian Pereira sat cross legged along the bank of Lake Uihlein, behind Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, with a fishing rod in hand Feb. 16. He hoped to catch as many fish as possible for Lakewood Ranch's annual Youth Fishing Tournament, but he did not want to use the worms he was supplied.

"I don't want to kill them," he said with a shrug. "I have fake bait in there."

He pointed to his tackle box behind him.

Christian was not alone in his affection for his worms. Central Park 11-year-old Jadynn Bachman spent more time playing with her worms than fishing with them, although she did let her father and brother, Jonathan and Jonathan Jr., hook them for her.

"They're her little buddies," her dad said with a chuckle.

About 80 children participated in the tournament, hosted each year by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club. Children and their families enjoyed a morning of fishing, as well as a hot dog lunch prepared by the Lakewood Ranch Kiwanis Club, before a brief awards ceremony.

Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Jackson McLeod won his age division and had the biggest catch of the day — a 28.5-inch gar.

 

