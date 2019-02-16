Kids reel in fun in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Christian Pereira sat cross legged along the bank of Lake Uihlein, behind Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, with a fishing rod in hand Feb. 16. He hoped to catch as many fish as possible for Lakewood Ranch's annual Youth Fishing Tournament, but he did not want to use the worms he was supplied.

"I don't want to kill them," he said with a shrug. "I have fake bait in there."

He pointed to his tackle box behind him.

Christian was not alone in his affection for his worms. Central Park 11-year-old Jadynn Bachman spent more time playing with her worms than fishing with them, although she did let her father and brother, Jonathan and Jonathan Jr., hook them for her.

"They're her little buddies," her dad said with a chuckle.

About 80 children participated in the tournament, hosted each year by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club. Children and their families enjoyed a morning of fishing, as well as a hot dog lunch prepared by the Lakewood Ranch Kiwanis Club, before a brief awards ceremony.

Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Jackson McLeod won his age division and had the biggest catch of the day — a 28.5-inch gar.