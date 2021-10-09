 Skip to main content
Mikey Stavile looked the part as Chucky.

Kids costume up for Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Fest

Aaliyah and Aaron Terrazas

Emmett Barron and Lexie Lindberg

Wliber Martinez has his face painted.

Jake De Leo and Dax Fuller enjoy frozen treats.

Caroline, Finnigan and Tyler Ratliff

Ellie, Leyland and Jordan Thompson

Maverick Walmsby

Danae Tran plays violin.

Plenty of pumpkins were up for sale.

Lee Lester swings hard with a hammer.

Lawrence Wilhelm plays songs for families.

Caroline Williams walks Cherish the unicorn around the festival.

Isabella DeLillo had a nice day as a cabbage patch kid.

Noah Garnto shuffled around on his dinosaur.

Lilly Jones went as an SCP creation.

Ferah Stavile went as the Bride of Chucky.

Arizmae Nichols had a Native American costume.

Carl Fulton had Saylor Fulton dress as Minnie Mouse.

Aria and Shaun Sullivan as Beauty and the Beast

Ferah Stavile keeps watch over Mikey Stavile

Terry White led the costume contest.

Maclin Seguin was a real reptile.

Ivy Betensky rides a pony.

Mikal Celius keeps his eyes on the track.

Edward Steinhauser is all smiles.

Brooklyn Brenner plays with a young goat.

Desmond Holstrom

Aiden Davila meets a new friend.

Everly Wilcox pets a goat.

Cherish peeks out.

Megan and Astrid Buchanan play with piglets.

The Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival runs every weekend in October.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Terry White always has plenty to do during each year's Pumpkin Fest at the Fruitville Grove.

White, who owns the farm area with his wife Kim, jokes that his responsibilities for the monthlong festival usually include whatever his wife tells him to do. That can include preparing the array of pumpkins, welcoming people into the festival, driving the hay ride and even helping set up the maze. 

The 33rd annual Pumpkin Festival has a variety of activities for visitors each weekend that range from games,   food trucks, picking up pumpkins, going on pony rides, face painting, petting goats and piglets at the petting zoo and more. White is constantly moving and helping out but says the enthusiasm from kids and families is what puts a pep in his step.

"(I love) seeing the enjoyment the kids have," White said. "Seeing someone go 'Look at the baby goat!' or 'Look at the train ride!' They're so happy, and it just makes you melt."

At 2 p.m. each Sunday in October, though, Terry helps with a particularly fun task. Terry and Kim oversee a costume contest. 

Families converged on a small (shaded) area near the petting zoo at the festival to showcase their creativity. Some families went as a Beauty and the Beast father/daughter combo, while others like Bradenton resident Arieyana Nichols — a self-professed Halloween fan at her first Pumpkin Fest – took her daughter Arizmae wearing a Native American costume. 

Valorie Stavile brought 7-year-old Farah and 1-year-old Mikey with a particularly mischievous theme. Mikey went as a pint-sized Chucky complete with drawn-on freckles and a threatening rubber knife, while Farah went as the titular Bride of Chucky. 

"We love that movie," Valorie said. "And (Mikey) is the perfect size, it's so fun."

"I like when Chucky dies," Farah said. "His head pops off."

White led the contest and had each child say who they were and show off their costumes to onlookers and family. It was tough to pick a winner in the end, so White decided everyone won and would get a small pumpkin as a prize. 

"I'm impressed by all (the costumes)," White said. "I saw two little dinosaurs walking by which was hilarious, I've never seen so many princesses in my life … all the work that goes into it is crazy."

 

 

