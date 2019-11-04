 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Landon Bruns, 8, balances on the inflatable balance beam.

Kids bounce through Nathan Benderson Park

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Landon Bruns, 8, balances on the inflatable balance beam.

Buy this Photo
"The World's Biggest Bounce House" offers plenty of room for families to run around.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

"The World's Biggest Bounce House" offers plenty of room for families to run around.

Buy this Photo
Dominic Mersino Jr., 10, runs from Dominic Mersino Sr.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Dominic Mersino Jr., 10, runs from Dominic Mersino Sr.

Buy this Photo
Alex Johnson, 10, runs across the blow-up balance beam.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Alex Johnson, 10, runs across the blow-up balance beam.

Buy this Photo
Kenzi Kondrup, 11, looks out from the top of the climbing wall.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Kenzi Kondrup, 11, looks out from the top of the climbing wall.

Buy this Photo
Sean Stewart with his sons Dylan, 8, Logan, 4, and Ryder, 6.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Sean Stewart with his sons Dylan, 8, Logan, 4, and Ryder, 6.

Buy this Photo
Raionna Clark, 12, strikes a pose mid-air.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Raionna Clark, 12, strikes a pose mid-air.

Buy this Photo
"The Giant" obstacle course starts with a ladder race.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

"The Giant" obstacle course starts with a ladder race.

Buy this Photo
Sydney Matthews, 8, traveks through a circle maze.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Sydney Matthews, 8, traveks through a circle maze.

Buy this Photo
Mariska Figueroa, 11, waves her hands in the air at the DJ's instruction.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Mariska Figueroa, 11, waves her hands in the air at the DJ's instruction.

Buy this Photo
"The Giant" is a 900 feet obstacle course.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

"The Giant" is a 900 feet obstacle course.

Buy this Photo
Nolan Bruns, 5, climbs his way through the obstacle course.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Nolan Bruns, 5, climbs his way through the obstacle course.

Buy this Photo
A group of kids hide from the heat in the ball pit.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

A group of kids hide from the heat in the ball pit.

Buy this Photo
Michele Will, 13, and Raionna Clark, 12

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Michele Will, 13, and Raionna Clark, 12

Buy this Photo
Shayla Pfolsgrof, 10, tries out the rope climb.

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 |

Shayla Pfolsgrof, 10, tries out the rope climb.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Big Bounce America took over Nathan Benderson Back from Nov. 1-3.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Families bounced their way through bubbles, bounce houses and ball pits at Nathan Benderson Park from Nov. 1-3 as The Big Bounce America took over the park. 

Touted as the largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America houses three bounce houses "The Giant," a 900 foot inflatable obstacle course; "The World's Biggest Bounce House," certified by Guinness World Records the more than 10,000-square-feet bounce house has climbing walls, a DJ and a ball pit; and "Air Space," a 60-foot-tall inflatable maze. 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement