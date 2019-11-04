Kids bounce through Nathan Benderson Park

Families bounced their way through bubbles, bounce houses and ball pits at Nathan Benderson Park from Nov. 1-3 as The Big Bounce America took over the park.

Touted as the largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America houses three bounce houses "The Giant," a 900 foot inflatable obstacle course; "The World's Biggest Bounce House," certified by Guinness World Records the more than 10,000-square-feet bounce house has climbing walls, a DJ and a ball pit; and "Air Space," a 60-foot-tall inflatable maze.