Brooke Williams, assistant director at Kiddie Academy, sets up the table for Donuts with Dad.

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch fathers enjoy sweet celebration

Brooke Williams, assistant director at Kiddie Academy, sets up the table for Donuts with Dad.

Cameron Allen hugs his 4-year-old daughter Addison before sending her off to class.

Cameron Allen hugs his 4-year-old daughter Addison before sending her off to class.

Quinn Warner, a 2-year-old student at Kiddie Academy, gives her dad, Michael, a donut. "(Kiddie Academy) always does great stuff for both the parents and the kids," Michael Warner says.

Quinn Warner, a 2-year-old student at Kiddie Academy, gives her dad, Michael, a donut. "(Kiddie Academy) always does great stuff for both the parents and the kids," Michael Warner says.

Chad Smith enjoys a brief Donuts with Dad with his 4-year-old daughter Layla and 8-year-old son Colton.

Chad Smith enjoys a brief Donuts with Dad with his 4-year-old daughter Layla and 8-year-old son Colton.

Ervin Scott celebrates Father's Day with his daughter Evelynn, who is 16 months old.

Ervin Scott celebrates Father's Day with his daughter Evelynn, who is 16 months old.

Tucker Short hugs and kisses his 5-year-old son Owen as a thank you for Owen giving him a donut to celebrate Father's Day. "It made me super happy," Tucker Short says to Owen.

Tucker Short hugs and kisses his 5-year-old son Owen as a thank you for Owen giving him a donut to celebrate Father's Day. "It made me super happy," Tucker Short says to Owen.

Justin Wisniewski laughs as his 4-year-old son Aiden gives him mini muffins instead of the donut Kiddie Academy was giving fathers to celebrate Father's Day.

Justin Wisniewski laughs as his 4-year-old son Aiden gives him mini muffins instead of the donut Kiddie Academy was giving fathers to celebrate Father's Day.

Paul Long hugs his 2-year-old son Logan and 5-year-old daughter Emma before sending them off to class and grabbing coffee and a donut. "I miss going into the classroom," Paul Long says about Donuts with Dad.

Paul Long hugs his 2-year-old son Logan and 5-year-old daughter Emma before sending them off to class and grabbing coffee and a donut. "I miss going into the classroom," Paul Long says about Donuts with Dad.

Angel Ortiz and his 4-year-old son Cayden look at the donuts to see their options.

Angel Ortiz and his 4-year-old son Cayden look at the donuts to see their options.

James Allen shares his donut with his 4-year-old son JR and 1-year-old daughter Blake.

James Allen shares his donut with his 4-year-old son JR and 1-year-old daughter Blake.

Bryan Sharp says goodbye to his daughters, Kelsey, 5, and Kendall, 8, before they go to class.

Bryan Sharp says goodbye to his daughters, Kelsey, 5, and Kendall, 8, before they go to class.

Emma Willard, who is 7, gives her dad, Chuck, a donut as part of Kiddie Academy's Donuts with Dad.

Emma Willard, who is 7, gives her dad, Chuck, a donut as part of Kiddie Academy's Donuts with Dad.

Ryan McCleary celebrates his first Father's Day with his son Colin, who is 7 months old, during Kiddie Academy's Donuts with Dad.

Ryan McCleary celebrates his first Father's Day with his son Colin, who is 7 months old, during Kiddie Academy's Donuts with Dad.

Connor Matthews, 9, and his 3-year-old sister, Emily, give their dad, John, a donut. "It makes you feel special," John Matthews says.

Connor Matthews, 9, and his 3-year-old sister, Emily, give their dad, John, a donut. "It makes you feel special," John Matthews says.

Kiddie Academy celebrates Father's Day with Donuts with Dad.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Aiden Wisniewski, a 4-year-old student at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, picked up a donut, but instead of giving it to his father, Justin, Aiden gave him the handful of mini muffins he was eating. 

Justin Wisniewski laughed and hugged Aiden, thanking him for the snack. 

Kiddie Academy provided individually packed donuts and coffee for Donuts with Dad June 19 to celebrate Father's Day.

This year's annual event was different due to COVID-19. Normally, fathers would be able to sit in their kids' classrooms and have a donut with them, but this year, Kiddie Academy had a table by the front door for fathers to take donuts and coffee to go. 

"I'm glad to see this place still has time to celebrate even with everything that's going on," Justin Wisniewski said. "It's really nice."

 

