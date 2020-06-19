Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch fathers enjoy sweet celebration

Aiden Wisniewski, a 4-year-old student at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, picked up a donut, but instead of giving it to his father, Justin, Aiden gave him the handful of mini muffins he was eating.

Justin Wisniewski laughed and hugged Aiden, thanking him for the snack.

Kiddie Academy provided individually packed donuts and coffee for Donuts with Dad June 19 to celebrate Father's Day.

This year's annual event was different due to COVID-19. Normally, fathers would be able to sit in their kids' classrooms and have a donut with them, but this year, Kiddie Academy had a table by the front door for fathers to take donuts and coffee to go.

"I'm glad to see this place still has time to celebrate even with everything that's going on," Justin Wisniewski said. "It's really nice."