Key Niners welcome new members

Longboat Key's nine-hole women's golf association, the Key Niners, welcomed a fitting number of new members into their midst on Jan. 28 — a total of nine, though eight of the women were present to play.

Women grabbed brunch from the buffet area while chatting with the new members. After brunch, Director of Golf Terry O'Hara broke down a few quick rules for pace of play to keep the nine-hole game at just over two hours. Handy guides were also available for golfers to bring with them on the course.

Members headed out to their round of golf shortly after.