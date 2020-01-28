 Skip to main content
Members check in at the front desk.

Key Niners welcome new members

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Members check in at the front desk.

Pat Anderson and Bunny Skirboll.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Pat Anderson and Bunny Skirboll.

Before settling down to brunch, women chat with each other.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Before settling down to brunch, women chat with each other.

Janet Hartman and Pam Crowe

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Janet Hartman and Pam Crowe

Lynne Koy and Kathy Bernstein

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Lynne Koy and Kathy Bernstein

Bunny Skirboll and Hannah Weinberg

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Bunny Skirboll and Hannah Weinberg

President Noreen Ackerman and chairs Shelly Lazarus and Tracey Cormier

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

President Noreen Ackerman and chairs Shelly Lazarus and Tracey Cormier

Twilo Kegler, Shary Price, Bonnie Berner and Amy Price

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Twilo Kegler, Shary Price, Bonnie Berner and Amy Price

A long buffet table served to fuel members up before golf.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

A long buffet table served to fuel members up before golf.

Janet Cohen and Hannah Weinberg

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Janet Cohen and Hannah Weinberg

Susan Coyne reviews the rules

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 |

Susan Coyne reviews the rules

In a pre-golf bruncheon, the Key Niners went over pace of play tips and welcomed new members
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Key's nine-hole women's golf association, the Key Niners, welcomed a fitting number of new members into their midst on Jan. 28 — a total of nine, though eight of the women were present to play. 

Women grabbed brunch from the buffet area while chatting with the new members. After brunch, Director of Golf Terry O'Hara broke down a few quick rules for pace of play to keep the nine-hole game at just over two hours. Handy guides were also available for golfers to bring with them on the course. 

Members headed out to their round of golf shortly after. 

