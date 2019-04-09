 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Carol Meese, incoming president Noreen Ackerman, co-chair Betty Goree, co-chair Francine Achbar and Micki H. Gamer

Key Niners celebrate season

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Carol Meese, incoming president Noreen Ackerman, co-chair Betty Goree, co-chair Francine Achbar and Micki H. Gamer

Buy this Photo
Donna Krenicki and Donna Troendle

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Donna Krenicki and Donna Troendle

Buy this Photo
Lynne Koy and Barbara Sanandres

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Lynne Koy and Barbara Sanandres

Buy this Photo
Guest could choose from a variety of chicken, beef and vegetable kabobs.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Guest could choose from a variety of chicken, beef and vegetable kabobs.

Buy this Photo
Francine Achbar, Lynn McBrier, Audrey Wolcott and Paula Norwood

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Francine Achbar, Lynn McBrier, Audrey Wolcott and Paula Norwood

Buy this Photo
Kathy Bernstein, incoming president Noreen Ackerman and outgoing president Debbie Rnad

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Kathy Bernstein, incoming president Noreen Ackerman and outgoing president Debbie Rnad

Buy this Photo
Golf clubs, balls and shoes were up for auction.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Golf clubs, balls and shoes were up for auction.

Buy this Photo
Lana McDonald, Brenda Landry and Migs Landry

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Lana McDonald, Brenda Landry and Migs Landry

Buy this Photo
Andi Munzer and Bunny Skirboll

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Andi Munzer and Bunny Skirboll

Buy this Photo
Guitarist Joel Siemion provided music for the event.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Guitarist Joel Siemion provided music for the event.

Buy this Photo
Shary Price, Cynthia Pearlman and Bonnie Berner

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Shary Price, Cynthia Pearlman and Bonnie Berner

Buy this Photo
Hannah Weinberg, Bonnie Chisling, Kathy Bernstein, Brenda Lederman and Joanie Cohen

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Hannah Weinberg, Bonnie Chisling, Kathy Bernstein, Brenda Lederman and Joanie Cohen

Buy this Photo
Janet Hartman, Susan Mink and Deborah Garner

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Janet Hartman, Susan Mink and Deborah Garner

Buy this Photo
Members of the club had a buffet-style lunch.

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Members of the club had a buffet-style lunch.

Buy this Photo
Share
While rain kept the Longboat women's golf group from the course, it didn't keep away the smiles.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

While the rain may have kept them away from the course, nothing could keep the Key Niners away from the Harbourside Ballroom as they celebrated the end of their season with a luncheon. 

This year marked one of the group's most successful seasons in terms of participants, with 120 members. 

The women's golf group meets November through April to tee off and play nine holes of golf. 

The group mingled, munched on hors d'oeuvres and sipped mimosas before enjoying a buffet lunch. 

Golf clubs, balls and shoes were auctioned off and outgoing president Debbie Rand passed the baton to incoming president Noreen Ackerman. 

During the summer months, members of the group who are full time residents will organize their own games. The group will meet again for its first game of the new season in November. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement