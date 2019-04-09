Key Niners celebrate season

While the rain may have kept them away from the course, nothing could keep the Key Niners away from the Harbourside Ballroom as they celebrated the end of their season with a luncheon.

This year marked one of the group's most successful seasons in terms of participants, with 120 members.

The women's golf group meets November through April to tee off and play nine holes of golf.

The group mingled, munched on hors d'oeuvres and sipped mimosas before enjoying a buffet lunch.

Golf clubs, balls and shoes were auctioned off and outgoing president Debbie Rand passed the baton to incoming president Noreen Ackerman.

During the summer months, members of the group who are full time residents will organize their own games. The group will meet again for its first game of the new season in November.