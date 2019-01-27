Key Chorale's festival honors heroes

The Key Chorale's four day Sarasota Chorale Festival culminated in a performance at Riverview High School on Jan. 26.

The chorale gave a performance to honor local first-responder heroes, with songs such as "Amazing Grace." The festival honored three local first responders –– Firefighter Jose Reyes, Firefighter and Paramedic Miriam Troyer and Deputy Dominic Harris, who is also a Sarasota school resource officer at Booker High School.

Harris said while he appreciates the award, he would lay his life down for every single student at Booker High School if the need be. Harris also graduated from Booker.

"I know the country is divided, but we all need to just stop and listen to each other," said Harris.