Anthony Limoncelli is a featured soloist during the Key Chorale's performance.

Key Chorale's festival honors heroes

Brad Williams plays "Amazing Grace."

Maestro Joseph Caulkins welcomes the crowd.

President of the Key Chorale Larry Patton helps to present the awards.

State Rep. Margaret Good, Larry Patton and Firefighter Jose Reyes read the proclamation given to Reyes for his service.

Reyes jokingly thanked the "Academy" for his award before getting serious and thanking his family and his fellow firefighters.

Deputy Dominic Harris, an SRO at Booker High School, accepts his award.

Larry Patton, Firefighter and Paramedic Miriam Troyer

Miriam Troyer put herself through her own schooling, even while juggling being a single mom.

The Key Chorale honored the local heroes.

The Sarasota Chorale Festival focused on local first responders.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Key Chorale's four day Sarasota Chorale Festival culminated in a performance at Riverview High School on Jan. 26. 

The chorale gave a performance to honor local first-responder heroes, with songs such as "Amazing Grace." The festival honored three local first responders –– Firefighter Jose Reyes, Firefighter and Paramedic Miriam Troyer and Deputy Dominic Harris, who is also a Sarasota school resource officer at Booker High School. 

Harris said while he appreciates the award, he would lay his life down for every single student at Booker High School if the need be. Harris also graduated from Booker.

"I know the country is divided, but we all need to just stop and listen to each other," said Harris. 

