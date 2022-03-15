Karen Mills talks business at RCLA lecture

Business expert Karen Mills made her way to Sarasota for the latest in the Ringling College Library Association lecture series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on March 15.

Mills, who served as administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009 to 2013 and works as a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School, met hundreds of attendees at the Van Wezel for a morning and afternoon lecture presentations. Mills spoke to her time working with the Obama administration and gave her thoughts on what regulation measures work for small businesses.

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President Heather Kasten and Manatee Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Dezelski then interviewed Mills to round out the presentation.