Karen Mills is welcomed to the stage.

Karen Mills talks business at RCLA lecture

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Karen Gordon Mills speaks to the importance of small businesses to the economy.

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Karen Mills speaks about the problems she believes are affecting small businesses.

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Manatee Chamber of Commerce president Jacki Dezelski interviews Karen Mills

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Karen Mills fields questions from Sarasota Chamber of Commerce president Heather Kasten.

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Lora Wey, Ron Koepsel, Linda Whitacre and Mitzie Henson

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Manatee Chamber of Commerce president Jacki Dezelski, Miqui Lora, Larry Thompson and Sarasota Chamber of Commerce president Heather Kasten

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Mitzie Henson and Chris Cremer

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Town Hall Chair Ashley Brown welcomes Karen Mills to a VIP crowd.

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Karen Mills talks with VIP members.

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Chris Cremer, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce president Heather Kasten, Manatee Chamber of Commerce president Jacki Dezelski and Town Hall Chair Ashley Brown

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

Bev Fisher, Brinda Pola and Linda Whitacre

Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 |

The latest lecture series event was held March 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Business expert Karen Mills made her way to Sarasota for the latest in the Ringling College Library Association  lecture series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on March 15. 

Mills, who served as administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009 to 2013 and works as a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School, met hundreds of attendees at the Van Wezel for a morning and afternoon lecture presentations. Mills spoke to her time working with the Obama administration and gave her thoughts on what regulation measures work for small businesses. 

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President Heather Kasten and Manatee Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Dezelski then interviewed Mills to round out the presentation.

