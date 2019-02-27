Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers spend the afternoon with Laura Schroff

Laura Schroff, a New York Times bestselling author, spent the afternoon at Michael's On East with the Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers Feb. 27.

The annual Legacy Luncheon brings the sustainers together for conversation, lunch, and a guest speaker. The luncheon began with a social hour before a lunch consisting of summer chicken salad and French pear cake with caramel sauce, both of which are recipes from the Junior League of Sarasota's new cookbook, "Simply Sarasota – From Fresh to Fabulous."

Schroff spoke about kindness and mentorship, and told the story of taking an 11-year-old boy to lunch one day because he was hungry, which was the start of a friendship that has continued. She has written four books, "An Invisible Thread," "An Invisible Thread Christmas Story," "Angels on Earth" and "An Invisible Thread: Young Readers Edition." Copies of each book were available for purchase at the luncheon.