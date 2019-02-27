 Skip to main content
President Amy Sankes, Speaker Laura Schroff and Chairwoman Cheryl Burstein

Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers spend the afternoon with Laura Schroff

Brinda Pola and Chairwoman Cheryl Burstein

Spring colors filled the air at Michael's On East.

Orchids decorated the tables.

Bunny Reeabe and Pencie Huneke

Martha Rogers, Sally Atrucchi and Louise Roe

Chris Andrews, Joanne Fabec, Asrilla Fusco, Marueen Carnevale and Allison Kellogg

Melissa Hembree and Erin Christy

Lynn English, Debbi Benedict and Kim Roberts

Georgia Anderson, Ann Cooper and Bonnie Femec

Allison Moore, Erin Duggan and Jane Robb

Gloria Lundy and Joan Evans

Gift baskets sat on the podium.

Tracy Seider, Mindy Mast and Susan Newsome

Shirley Ritchey and Dorothy Stuart

Ella Lewis and Jessica Hayes

Sarah Lodge, Leslie Jones and President Amy Sankes

Britt Riner, Ella Lewis, President Amy Sankes, Erin Christy, Sarah Lodge and Jessica Hayes

Ashley Giasone and Jennifer Fretz-Smith

Alicia Chambers, Stacey Corley and Jeney Slusser

The lunch menu featured items from the Simply Sarasota cookbook.

The annual Legacy Luncheon was hosted Feb. 27 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Laura Schroff, a New York Times bestselling author, spent the afternoon at Michael's On East with the Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers Feb. 27.

The annual Legacy Luncheon brings the sustainers together for conversation, lunch, and a guest speaker. The luncheon began with a social hour before a lunch consisting of summer chicken salad and French pear cake with caramel sauce, both of which are recipes from the Junior League of Sarasota's new cookbook, "Simply Sarasota – From Fresh to Fabulous."

Schroff spoke about kindness and mentorship, and told the story of taking an 11-year-old boy to lunch one day because he was hungry, which was the start of a friendship that has continued. She has written four books, "An Invisible Thread," "An Invisible Thread Christmas Story," "Angels on Earth" and "An Invisible Thread: Young Readers Edition." Copies of each book were available for purchase at the luncheon. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

