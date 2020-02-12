 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Brinda Pola and speaker Marie Benedict

Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers invite Marie Benedict to legacy luncheon

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 |

Nancy Racine, Bevie Parker and Laurie Colombo

Benedict's latest book "Lady Clementine" was available for purchase.

Sarah Wertheimer, Anneliese Sandstrom, Lisa Budslick and Kathy Yu

The luncheon had more than 300 members in attendance

Sandy Pringle and Tody Pillsbury

Laurie Colombo and Jane Kolling

Melba Jimenez, Mary Lou Geghan and Peggy Fainelli

Elizabeth Branch, Sandy Pringle, Bonnie Femec and Amy Sumwalt

Nancy Bailey, Trish Fitzgerald and Myrna Welch

Carol Williams, Jan Young, Georgia Anderson and Ollie Johnson

Anne Toale and Mechele Leonard

Mary Brinkmeyer, Coleen Kordas and Fran Stanwood

Melody Mora, Belinda Coffrin and Tish Fitzgerald

Sharon Rolle, Kim Cornetet, Eleanor Rose and Mary-Lou Molton

Patty Bettle, Sue Renfrew and Myrna Welch

Kim Wheeler, Laura Spencer and Tracey Seider

Kimberly Duplissey, Melissa Hembree, Sarah Lodge and Angie Cress

Tiffany Caldwell and Jessica Hays

Philip Tavill and Jessica Rogers

Lauren Henry and Jessica Feather

Jess Walker, Renee Ryckman and Jodi Caldarea

Chairwoman Brinda Pola started the luncheon's program.

The 18th annual luncheon was held Feb. 12 at Michael's On East
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Bestselling author Marie Benedict was the woman of the hour during the Junior League of Sarasota's 18th annual Legacy Luncheon on Feb. 12.

The event, held as usual at Michael's On East, brings together Junior League members for a lively lunch and presentation from a guest speaker.  Benedict has written four books about the lives of influential women across history, "Lady Clementine", "The Only Woman in The Room", "Carnegie's Maid" and "The Other Einstein". Copies were available for purchase outside the MOE ballroom. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

