Junior League of Sarasota Sustainers invite Marie Benedict to legacy luncheon

Bestselling author Marie Benedict was the woman of the hour during the Junior League of Sarasota's 18th annual Legacy Luncheon on Feb. 12.

The event, held as usual at Michael's On East, brings together Junior League members for a lively lunch and presentation from a guest speaker. Benedict has written four books about the lives of influential women across history, "Lady Clementine", "The Only Woman in The Room", "Carnegie's Maid" and "The Other Einstein". Copies were available for purchase outside the MOE ballroom.