Junior League of Sarasota celebrates with color and fashion at annual Lilly luncheon

The mood was cheery and the clothes were colorful at the Junior League of Sarasota's annual Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon & Fashion show on Oct. 25. The sixth annual event — held in The Westin Sarasota — has more than 300 dressing up in the vibrant blues, pinks, greens, and other colors that are synonymous with the Lilly Pulitzer name.

This year had a "Cuban Fiesta" theme, which saw some beachy, Cuba-inspired decor fill the Westin ballroom. Guests mingled, bid on silent auction items and took photos at a number of different stations before sitting down for lunch. Co-chairwomen Shana Zamikoff and Monica Barth started the programming thanking supporters before passing things off to president Alicia Chalmers.

Luncheon was soon followed by a fashion show, which had models strutting up and down the runway wearing some of Lilly Pulitzer's more tropical pieces of clothing.

The luncheon's guests headed for the Westin Rooftop following the fashion showcase for an afterparty. Junior League of Sarasota staff hoped to raise $50,000 during the luncheon.