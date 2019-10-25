 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Shana Zamikoff, President Alicia Chalmers and co-chairwoman Monica Barth

Junior League of Sarasota celebrates with color and fashion at annual Lilly luncheon

Alyssa Simons, Nicole Christy, Caroleen Brej and Jodie Caldarea

Kayla Murphy, Lisa Weintraub and Alex Walsh

Jennifer Kelly and EVP Ella Lewis

Ella Halperin, Mary Blaisdell and Ruth Tinley

Shauna Stobbs, Christina Preissner and Brooke Baker

Guliana Meany and Psalm Francisco

Vanessa Lamoreux, Gretchen Rimmer and Wendy Kesslak

Jessica Hays, Mary Ellen Mancini and Diane Muldoon

Melissa Howard and Barbie Nilsen

Tracy Eisnaugle, Kim Snyder and Kristen Arbuckle

Megan Krouse, Kathy Yu, Renee Ryckman, Julia Braren, Lisa Budslick, Jaclyn Campbell, Meredith Greene, Jules Mackie and Michaela Ristaino

The Lilly Pulitzer pop-up had numerous pieces of clothing for purchase.

Katie Chiaro and Irina Pogorelskaya

The Cobblestone group

Nicole Culpepper and Katie Steinmann

Each table had some Cuba-inspired decor.

Jessica Nock and Lauren Taylor-Nick

Marlow and Corey Talbot

Lulu Soeder and Sandy Conrad

Julie Anderson and Irina Shtarkman

Meghan Hansen, Ingrid Eichman and Malushua Griffith

Molly and Monet Muni

Sarah Wertheimer, Linda Watterworth, Allison Kummer and Susan Lynch

Alisa and Lena Pettingell

Co-chairwoman Shana Zamikoff and Monica Barth thanked the crowd.

Katy McBrayer-Lynch wore a pink top.

Cindy Wiegand led the lineup.

Melissa Morsli walked down the runway.

Donna Koffman wore some athletic wear.

Meryl Henry took a moment.

Sarah Lodge posed for the camera.

Sarah Tucker headed down the runway.

Abigail Koester ruled the room

Emma Zamikoff took to the runway.

Anabella Recanatesi wore a stylish vest.

Lauren Henry showed off her lightly-colored clothing.

Lindsay Nock posed for the camera.

Candice Henry struck a pose.

Cindy Wiegand returned with a new look.

The sixth annual Lilly Luncheon and Fashion Show was hosted Oct. 25 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The mood was cheery and the clothes were colorful at the Junior League of Sarasota's annual Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon & Fashion show on Oct. 25. The sixth annual event — held in The Westin Sarasota — has more than 300 dressing up in the vibrant blues, pinks, greens, and other colors that are synonymous with the Lilly Pulitzer name. 

This year had a "Cuban Fiesta" theme, which saw some beachy, Cuba-inspired decor fill the Westin ballroom. Guests mingled, bid on silent auction items and took photos at a number of different stations before sitting down for lunch. Co-chairwomen Shana Zamikoff  and Monica Barth started the programming thanking supporters before passing things off to president Alicia Chalmers.

Luncheon was soon followed by a fashion show, which had models strutting up and down the runway wearing some of Lilly Pulitzer's more tropical pieces of clothing. 

The luncheon's guests headed for the Westin Rooftop following the fashion showcase for an afterparty. Junior League of Sarasota staff hoped to raise $50,000 during the luncheon.

 

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

