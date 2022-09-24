 Skip to main content
Dozens took to the floor of the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail. (Photos by Eric Garwood)

JFCS relies on strong arms to raise money for mental health

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Stocking feet and plenty of water were popular choices.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Keyan Thorne, left, and Joseph Toddman of Bradenton's Southeast High School worked together as a team.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Keyan Thorne makes sure his form is correct.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Amir and Ron Katz take a quick break in their pushup routine.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Emma Tommon was on hand for relaxing massages.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Shannon Corrasco was up to about 450 pushups after the first hour.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Sponsors such as Florida Blue offered goodie bags.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Dozens took to the floor of the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Participants kept careful notes.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Snacks, anyone?

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Event T-shirts said it all.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Pushup mats were laid down for participants.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

11-year-old Isiah Collins met a new friend.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Keyan Thorne, left, and Joseph Toddman of Bradenton's Southeast High School worked together as a team.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Hydration was important, even indoors.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

11-year-old Isiah Collins enjoyed himself.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Liz Raedeke is a trainer at Camp Gladiator in Sarasota.

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022 |

Push for Mental Health attracts dozens to do hundreds of pushups for raise money to help youth, teens, adults and seniors.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

JFCS of the Suncoast on Saturday relied on a gymnasium staple to help raise money to further its mission to offer a range of programs to help youth, teens, adults and seniors cope with long and short-term mental health challenges.

Dozens of people showed up at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail to do as many pushups as they could as part of a pledge challenge to raise money. 

During the event, participants exercised at their own pace competing not against each other but against their goals. Many worked out for a few minutes, recorded their progress, rested and went at it again. 

In the first hour, several participants were in the range of 200-400 completed. Hard-core athletes and kids took part side by side, as public-address host Ed Robinson urged them on with trivia, such as the world record for pushups in an hour: 3,182. 

"I'm breaking a sweat just watching,'' he said. 

It wasn't all just perspiration and philanthropy, though. Sponsors offered goody bags and an ice cream truck stood by outside for a quick blast of carbs and calories. 

The Author: Eric Garwood

Eric is the managing editor of the Longboat Observer and the Sarasota Observer. Since graduating from University of South Florida in 1984, he's been a reporter and editor at newspapers in Florida and North Carolina.

See All Articles by Eric

