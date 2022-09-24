JFCS relies on strong arms to raise money for mental health

Push for Mental Health attracts dozens to do hundreds of pushups for raise money to help youth, teens, adults and seniors.
JFCS of the Suncoast on Saturday relied on a gymnasium staple to help raise money to further its mission to offer a range of programs to help youth, teens, adults and seniors cope with long and short-term mental health challenges.
Dozens of people showed up at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail to do as many pushups as they could as part of a pledge challenge to raise money.
During the event, participants exercised at their own pace competing not against each other but against their goals. Many worked out for a few minutes, recorded their progress, rested and went at it again.
In the first hour, several participants were in the range of 200-400 completed. Hard-core athletes and kids took part side by side, as public-address host Ed Robinson urged them on with trivia, such as the world record for pushups in an hour: 3,182.
"I'm breaking a sweat just watching,'' he said.
It wasn't all just perspiration and philanthropy, though. Sponsors offered goody bags and an ice cream truck stood by outside for a quick blast of carbs and calories.
