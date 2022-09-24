JFCS relies on strong arms to raise money for mental health

JFCS of the Suncoast on Saturday relied on a gymnasium staple to help raise money to further its mission to offer a range of programs to help youth, teens, adults and seniors cope with long and short-term mental health challenges.

Dozens of people showed up at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail to do as many pushups as they could as part of a pledge challenge to raise money.

During the event, participants exercised at their own pace competing not against each other but against their goals. Many worked out for a few minutes, recorded their progress, rested and went at it again.

In the first hour, several participants were in the range of 200-400 completed. Hard-core athletes and kids took part side by side, as public-address host Ed Robinson urged them on with trivia, such as the world record for pushups in an hour: 3,182.

"I'm breaking a sweat just watching,'' he said.

It wasn't all just perspiration and philanthropy, though. Sponsors offered goody bags and an ice cream truck stood by outside for a quick blast of carbs and calories.