CEO Arthur Lerman and board chair Kathie Roberts with co-chairs Rose Chapman, Jo and Stan Rutstein

JFCS of the Suncoast throws 35th Anniversary bash

Marion Levine and Sam Samelon

Shirley Fein and Gini Peltz

Jim and Sherry Delgado with Robin and David Shapiro

Richard Russ and Alfred Rose

Patrick Laughrey and Corinne Hatley

Dennis Rees, Mary Anne Young and Felice Schulaner

Kaia Clark and Jeanette Altman

Norma and Albert Cohen

Fran Lambert and Seymour Ziegelman

Bruce and Anne Shackman

Roberto and Clara Villanueva

Paul and Sheri Schobert

Vicente Medina and Carole Hewitt

The night included a lighting of the menorah for Hanukkah

Emcee Cheryl Michel welcomes attendees.

Rabbi Jonathan Katz lights the menorah to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

The anniversary celebration was held Dec. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast has come a long way in its 35 years. The organization started as a social services group for the Jewish community in Sarasota has developed into a reliable source of support for countless residents needing counseling services, benefits for veterans, help with addiction and much more.

JFCS staff and supporters celebrated that community impact with its 35th Anniversary event at Michael's On East on Dec. 5.

Guests met during social hour and gradually took their seats for the program to start. Emcee Carolyn Michel welcomed the audience and thanked them for their consistent support. Rabbi Jonathan Katz then led the audience in the lighting of the menorah for the last night of Hanukkah. 

The audience heard from board chair Kathie Roberts, president and CEO Arthur Lerman and co-chairs Rose Chapman and Stan and Jo Rutstein. 

The night ended with entertainment from the John Miller Jazz Ensemble and guest vocalist Maria Wirries.

