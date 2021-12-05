JFCS of the Suncoast throws 35th Anniversary bash

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast has come a long way in its 35 years. The organization started as a social services group for the Jewish community in Sarasota has developed into a reliable source of support for countless residents needing counseling services, benefits for veterans, help with addiction and much more.

JFCS staff and supporters celebrated that community impact with its 35th Anniversary event at Michael's On East on Dec. 5.

Guests met during social hour and gradually took their seats for the program to start. Emcee Carolyn Michel welcomed the audience and thanked them for their consistent support. Rabbi Jonathan Katz then led the audience in the lighting of the menorah for the last night of Hanukkah.

The audience heard from board chair Kathie Roberts, president and CEO Arthur Lerman and co-chairs Rose Chapman and Stan and Jo Rutstein.

The night ended with entertainment from the John Miller Jazz Ensemble and guest vocalist Maria Wirries.