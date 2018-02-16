 Skip to main content
Rose Chapman with her son Jason.

JFCS honors Rose Chapman at retirement kick-off breakfast

Event co-chairs Barbara Brizdle and Marie Monsky

The Florida Center CEO Kathryn Shea and JFCS Director of Senior Services Pamela Baron.

Kathryn Shea commends Chapman's dedication to making gains in legislative efforts for children and families.

Public Defender Larry Eger describes Chapman's "extraordinary business acumen combined with a sense of humanity."

Community Foundation of Sarasota County President and CEO praises Chapman's commitment to partnership.

Event co-chairs Barbara Brizdle and Marie Monsky present Chapman with a "Woman of Valor" tile.

Chapman thanks the JFCS staff, volunteers, donors and community partners.

Pamela Baron, Pamela Lasko and Rose Chapman.

Josh Provides CEO Andria Bilan, Rose Chapman, Barbara Brizdle and Marie Monsky

Community leaders praise Rose Chapman’s commitment to providing for the community
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Friday, Feb. 16, community leaders gathered at The Francis to celebrate Rose Chapman’s contributions as CEO of Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS). After 25 years of service at JFCS of the Suncoast, Chapman has officially retired. Dozens of JFCS staff, volunteers, board members and community partners sang their praises of Chapman’s dedication and commitment to providing much-needed services to the community including programs for veterans, the homeless and special needs children.

Co-chairs of the event Barbara Brizdle and Marie Monsky also announced the Rose Chapman Fund which will benefit programs for seniors to honor one of the first initiatives Chapman established at JFCS.

Heidi Brown, the new CEO of JFCS, said she hopes to live up to Chapman’s high expectations and excellent delivery of service. “She's had an incredible impact on saving lives,” Brown said. “It’s an honor and privilege to follow her.”

