JFCS honors Rose Chapman at retirement kick-off breakfast

On Friday, Feb. 16, community leaders gathered at The Francis to celebrate Rose Chapman’s contributions as CEO of Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS). After 25 years of service at JFCS of the Suncoast, Chapman has officially retired. Dozens of JFCS staff, volunteers, board members and community partners sang their praises of Chapman’s dedication and commitment to providing much-needed services to the community including programs for veterans, the homeless and special needs children.

Co-chairs of the event Barbara Brizdle and Marie Monsky also announced the Rose Chapman Fund which will benefit programs for seniors to honor one of the first initiatives Chapman established at JFCS.

Heidi Brown, the new CEO of JFCS, said she hopes to live up to Chapman’s high expectations and excellent delivery of service. “She's had an incredible impact on saving lives,” Brown said. “It’s an honor and privilege to follow her.”