After 60 years in Sarasota, the Jewish Federation announced Sunday evening it will be renaming its campus to Larry Greenspon.

Greenspon is a Longboater who has spent time and energy blood trying to help the Jewish Federation. The campus, which is nameless, will henceforth bear Greenspon's name.

The guests were treated to a performance by the Booker High School Visual Performing Art. They performed a melody of 60s hits like Carol King and others. There were cupcakes available to everyone as they left.