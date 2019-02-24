 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Attendees were given a cupcake on the way out.

Jewish Federation celebrates 60 years in Sarasota

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Attendees were given a cupcake on the way out.

Buy this Photo
Singers from Booker High School Visual Performing Arts performed at the 60th anniversary celebration.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Singers from Booker High School Visual Performing Arts performed at the 60th anniversary celebration.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Souther and Lisa Feinman

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Bonnie Souther and Lisa Feinman

Buy this Photo
Gary and Bonnie Warren

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Gary and Bonnie Warren

Buy this Photo
Ira Azer and Lisa Kleinberg

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Ira Azer and Lisa Kleinberg

Buy this Photo
Lori Greenbaum

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Lori Greenbaum

Buy this Photo
Michael and Andrea Gildar

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Michael and Andrea Gildar

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Bernthal

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Jennifer Bernthal

Buy this Photo
Steve Shapiro, Jeremy Lisitza

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Steve Shapiro, Jeremy Lisitza

Buy this Photo
Co-chair Bunny Skirboll, co-chair Tom Bernstein, Larry Greenspon, Board Chair Michael RItter and Lauren Glassman, another co-chair.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Co-chair Bunny Skirboll, co-chair Tom Bernstein, Larry Greenspon, Board Chair Michael RItter and Lauren Glassman, another co-chair.

Buy this Photo
David and Priya Weiman with their daughter Kohav.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

David and Priya Weiman with their daughter Kohav.

Buy this Photo
Kohav didn't seem bothered by the goings on around her.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Kohav didn't seem bothered by the goings on around her.

Buy this Photo
Jackie Levin, Edie Chaitetx]z

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Jackie Levin, Edie Chaitetx]z

Buy this Photo
Share
The campus will now be named after Larry Greenspon.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

After 60 years in Sarasota, the Jewish Federation announced Sunday evening it will be renaming its campus to Larry Greenspon.

Greenspon is a Longboater who has spent time and energy blood trying to help the Jewish Federation. The campus, which is nameless, will henceforth bear Greenspon's name.

The guests were treated to a performance by the Booker High School Visual Performing Art. They performed a melody of 60s hits like Carol King and others. There were cupcakes available to everyone as they left. 

Related Stories

Advertisement