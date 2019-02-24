Jewish Federation celebrates 60 years in Sarasota

The campus will now be named after Larry Greenspon.
After 60 years in Sarasota, the Jewish Federation announced Sunday evening it will be renaming its campus to Larry Greenspon.
Greenspon is a Longboater who has spent time and energy blood trying to help the Jewish Federation. The campus, which is nameless, will henceforth bear Greenspon's name.
The guests were treated to a performance by the Booker High School Visual Performing Art. They performed a melody of 60s hits like Carol King and others. There were cupcakes available to everyone as they left.